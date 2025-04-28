I’m not going to force your name––

Mother → Mommy → Eomoni → 어머니 → Eomma → 엄마––

because I never called you

that. I never called you

anything. For all your shifts

you were the same, twisting every verb

into –ing (I am telling you, I am not saying)

when it already happened. You are watching TV.

I watched the ash from your cigarette

flutter onto the back of my hand. You are slapping

it away. My skin scales off, disappearing in shag carpet.

Tuesday night, your clothes shrugged off

as soon as you entered. Just in

your bra after shifting

at the diner: a 20 dollar

tip flapping, my tongue

in an imaginary language. You were saying

I’m so sexy, I’m so sexy,

not knowing what it meant.

I never told you––

I wanted you to keep saying it.