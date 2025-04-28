I’m not going to force your name––
Mother → Mommy → Eomoni → 어머니 → Eomma → 엄마––
because I never called you
that. I never called you
anything. For all your shifts
you were the same, twisting every verb
into –ing (I am telling you, I am not saying)
when it already happened. You are watching TV.
I watched the ash from your cigarette
flutter onto the back of my hand. You are slapping
it away. My skin scales off, disappearing in shag carpet.
Tuesday night, your clothes shrugged off
as soon as you entered. Just in
your bra after shifting
at the diner: a 20 dollar
tip flapping, my tongue
in an imaginary language. You were saying
I’m so sexy, I’m so sexy,
not knowing what it meant.
I never told you––
I wanted you to keep saying it.