NASS LIST: I SURVIVED…

Anthrax

The pear of anguish

9 plagues already, how much worse could it get?

The homer simpson percocet from the gas station floor

A rather tame upbringing

My Northern European roommate, Sven

Pity from lames

So much. I’ve been through so so much.

Being 2016 thick at princeton

Pop the balloon challenge

Nobu

but your dumbass isnt gonna 🤣

the missus being on a Rutgers party flyer

The hookah lounge business

a concerning shift in the power dynamics of my intramural quidditch team

the cuck chair in the 9/11 plane cockpit

Nancy Reagan eating it off the boneee

the protocols of the elders of zion

5th grade. SIXTH GRADE HERE WE COME!!!!

A shark with. A gun

the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory Fire

the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune

being hospitalized for approaching perfection

hospitalizing the nearly-perfect man with a kick to the face

the koreaboo allegations

my troop leader

drake. i was too old.

Early onset baby fever

boyfriend dick

Having a boyfriend who joined the army after we broke up

moderate to severe anorexia

by jumping from a third story window into a haystack

by eating the goldfish in the dentist office after I got locked inside

the 2018 Sioux Falls Twerk-off

the plandemic

the car jerker

by doing the kind of things that keep a man awake at night. you wouldn’t want to know.

having a whole ass ki

being Salman Rushdie’d at a Whig Clio debate

Getting super glue on my hand and then getting stuck to a friend I dapped up

a workplace accident and am seeking compensation

hand stuff at my high school cross country team sleepover

a piano falling on me and then an anvil

keeping a daily kegel regimen

what JFK couldn’t

he/him lesbian discourse

chet hanks white boy summer

The tragedy of the commons

a swinging axe booby trap designed to keep me from treasure

peeling the COEXIST sticker off my subaru

The full page chabad ad in my alternative weekly newspaper

Being shot in the head and having my arms torn off and then being disemboweled then being put through electroshock therapy they shocked me like 50 times then they put me in a burning building then they drilled into my brain and there was blood everywhere they also broke my legs and pushed me down a hill

the gynecologist asking if i feel dirty

extenuating circumstances

‘Uncle Tricky’ (patrick, age 35) relapsing during parents weekend

betraying your father. As I will survive betraying you.

5 shots in the back of a yellow cab