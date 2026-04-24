Nassau Weekly

NASS LIST: I SURVIVED…

nassauweekly
  1. Anthrax
  2. The pear of anguish
  3. 9 plagues already, how much worse could it get?
  4. The homer simpson percocet from the gas station floor
  5. A rather tame upbringing
  6. My Northern European roommate, Sven
  7. Pity from lames 
  8. So much. I’ve been through so so much. 
  9. Being 2016 thick at princeton
  10. Pop the balloon challenge
  11. Nobu
  12. but your dumbass isnt gonna 🤣
  13. the missus being on a Rutgers party flyer 
  14. The hookah lounge business 
  15. a concerning shift in the power dynamics of my intramural quidditch team
  16. the cuck chair in the 9/11 plane cockpit
  17. Nancy Reagan eating it off the boneee
  18. the protocols of the elders of zion
  19. 5th grade. SIXTH GRADE HERE WE COME!!!!
  20. A shark with. A gun
  21. the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory Fire 
  22. the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune
  23. being hospitalized for approaching perfection 
  24. hospitalizing the nearly-perfect man with a kick to the face
  25. the koreaboo allegations
  26. my troop leader 
  27. drake. i was too old. 
  28. Early onset baby fever
  29. boyfriend dick
  30. Having a boyfriend who joined the army after we broke up
  31. moderate to severe anorexia
  32. by jumping from a third story window into a haystack 
  33. by eating the goldfish in the dentist office after I got locked inside
  34. the 2018 Sioux Falls Twerk-off 
  35. the plandemic
  36. the car jerker
  37. by doing the kind of things that keep a man awake at night. you wouldn’t want to know.
  38. having a whole ass ki 
  39. being Salman Rushdie’d at a Whig Clio debate
  40. Getting super glue on my hand and then getting stuck to a friend I dapped up
  41. a workplace accident and am seeking compensation 
  42. hand stuff at my high school cross country team sleepover 
  43. a piano falling on me and then an anvil 
  44. keeping a daily kegel regimen
  45. what JFK couldn’t
  46. he/him lesbian discourse
  47. chet hanks white boy summer 
  48. The tragedy of the commons
  49. a swinging axe booby trap designed to keep me from treasure 
  50. peeling the COEXIST sticker off my subaru 
  51. The full page chabad ad in my alternative weekly newspaper
  52. Being shot in the head and having my arms torn off and then being disemboweled then being put through electroshock therapy they shocked me like 50 times then they put me in a burning building then they drilled into my brain and there was blood everywhere they also broke my legs and pushed me down a hill
  53. the gynecologist asking if i feel dirty
  54. extenuating circumstances
  55. ‘Uncle Tricky’ (patrick, age 35) relapsing during parents weekend
  56. betraying your father. As I will survive betraying you.
  57. 5 shots in the back of a yellow cab
  58. A Hamilton flash mob

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