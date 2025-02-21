Dear all,

Did you miss us? We certainly missed you. For the past three years, this magazine has brought us close community and constant inspiration. Now, we are thrilled to inaugurate Volume 49 of the Nassau Weekly.

At its core, the Nass is a magazine for everyone, one based on experimentation, creativity, and a healthy dose of irreverence. We hope to cultivate these values in the year ahead while expanding into new areas. To us, this means strengthening our time-honored dedication to essayistic writing, poetry, and art of all kinds; expanding our journalism on and off campus with the recently launched “Second Look” section; and meeting the cutting edge without drawing blood. From exploring climate disasters in the places we call home to seeking companionship in all its forms, this issue sets a firm foundation for the content we hope to publish in the coming year.

The Nass stands on the shoulders of giants. Those giants are our talented contributors who form the bedrock of the magazine, as well as our inspiring and dedicated masthead members who put together an issue each week. As always, we are eternally grateful for their tireless work. We look forward to welcoming new members into this community as we usher in the future of the Nassau Weekly.

That’s all for now.

Frankie Solinsky Duryea and Alex Norbrook, EICs