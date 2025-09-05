Dear reader,

Wakey wakey, time for school. Memories of the summer sun interrupt

daily life like nostalgia for the warmth of the womb. But hey.

If you’re just finding the Nass, wakey wakey x 2. This mostly week-

ly alternative magazine, written by students but unrestricted to the

University, publishes art and text of all forms: scathing journalism,

poignant essays, satirical cartoons, obscene fiction, and genreless

freakfests.

This week, the Nass reemerges into being, amniotic fluid and all. Our

writers take on the space from which personal myths grow, reflect-

ing on romantic affairs, Milan Kundera, and the bloody end of a royal

Russian lineage. Their pieces suggest that fiction and history inform

the ways we present ourselves to the world, but that some of the nar-

ratives we tell ourselves are nonsense, meant to be left behind.

So remember the good times… mm, yea… but don’t reminisce for too

long. Take shape from the chunks and pieces that lay around. Read on

write on right on.

Love and peace and joy,

Frankie and Alex, EICs