It’s the last issue of the semester, and we’re mixing metaphors like water and oil: the Nass’s regular season is over but the playoffs have just begun; it’s high-noon and we’re taking a little siesta, but we’ll be back soon; the curtain is falling on this volume’s first act, a cliff-hanger that leaves your heart ablaze. But don’t get it twisted! – there’s motion behind the scenes. An intermission is no end.

This week, the Nass does its best to think outside ourselves. Our writers are wry, incisive, and seeing the world through new eyes. They’re taking their literary knives, and jabbing them right at that place where your heart should be.

The summer sun announces a pause in the printing of Volume 47’s glossy pages. But know that we won’t be gone for long. The Nass’s mission depends on our continued engagement with you, readers and contributors. We’d like to use this space to thank the many writers, editors, artists, designers, and weirdos who work to make this magazine what it is. It has been our pleasure to publish these first eight issues. We look forward to many more.

With love,

Frankie Solinsky Duryea and Alex Norbrook, EICs