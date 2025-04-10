Dominant institutions of power have co-opted “culture,” fragmenting it in the process; universities are censored, while mainstream publications ignore the needs and concerns of younger generations, increasingly reflecting outdated sentiments.

We’re aware that meditating on “culture,” rather than subsistence, is a sign of privilege; but the line between culture and politics is thin, and conforming to dominant culture is resultantly an agreement to support the status quo. We always publish with the intent of nonconformity, but this week we focus on just that idea: this is the Nass’s first “Counterculture Issue.”

In these pages, our writers present alternative modes of thinking. We write dispatches from a university that upholds historical power dynamics and elitism – we don’t pretend to believe that our magazine offsets this effect, but it does exist as an assertion of resistance. This issue is our attempt to reflect more explicitly on the idea of “counterculture” and its manifestations.

As culture evolves, counterculture necessarily must too. So understand these articles and opinions as snapshots – these ideas will become outdated, soon to serve as archives of the alternative. The Nass will continue to represent opposition to cultural hegemony. Don’t ever let us get too comfortable.

Peace on earth,

Frankie Solinsky Duryea and Alex Norbrook, EICs