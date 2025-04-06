Dear Readers,

This week, the Nassau Weekly and the Black Arts Collective try something new. As part of our efforts to link this campus’ artistic worlds, this special issue comprises content created by Collective members, which has been edited by Nass staff and co-curated by the leadership of our two respective groups.

This special issue is motivated by two intentions. First, it seeks to acknowledge the Collective’s artistic force. The group continuously produces sharp-cut exhibitions and shows around a shared yet varied aesthetic vision. Its members have defined the vanguard of Princeton’s artistic scene, and we are excited to showcase their work.

Second, this issue is an attempt to address the historical homogeneity of the literary magazine world. While the Nass rejects this precedent in our attitude, systemic change is only possible with more concerted efforts. If the Nass wants to represent the alternative literary contingent of Princeton, it will only achieve this goal once it includes writing and art from a wider, more diverse group of students on a more diverse range of subjects.

So take this letter like a manifesto-invitation; the door is opening on what will hopefully become a long-running collaboration, and we believe that by expressing our intentions formally, we can retain everything good about the Nass while growing in a positive direction.

What you see over the next 20 pages is neither solely Nass or solely Collective work. It is the intersection of our two spaces, rendered into beautiful art. Time to hand it off.

Much love,

Frankie Solinsky Duryea and Alex Norbrook, EICs