We need to arrête
all of this liquid: bridges
lawns psets towels gmail
caffeine with the face of
a dog
barking in
the north
courtyard alongside
teeth digging
into flesh like
that subtle ascent of
adjectives you called psafe on
because everyday is comme ci comme ça
let us turn to
spheres, sharp
edges, chopsticks as
knives,
Schoenberg as Schumann, you
as a crackling microphone with
no appetite for
harm. To
arrête
this motion this progression this
protrusion of chords mirroring
pixelated pimples on pills/pillows
we need to arrête all this liquid stuck
in a syringe with
a lack of vacuum just because we
used to be suckers of
what we thought was air.