We need to arrête

all of this liquid: bridges

lawns psets towels gmail

caffeine with the face of

a dog

barking in

the north

courtyard alongside

teeth digging

into flesh like

that subtle ascent of

adjectives you called psafe on

because everyday is comme ci comme ça

let us turn to

spheres, sharp

edges, chopsticks as

knives,

Schoenberg as Schumann, you

as a crackling microphone with

no appetite for

harm. To

arrête

this motion this progression this

protrusion of chords mirroring

pixelated pimples on pills/pillows

we need to arrête all this liquid stuck

in a syringe with

a lack of vacuum just because we

used to be suckers of

what we thought was air.

