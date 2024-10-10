We need to arrête 

 

all of this liquid: bridges

lawns psets towels gmail 

caffeine with the face of

 

a dog 

barking in 

the north 

courtyard alongside 

 

teeth digging 

into flesh like

 

that subtle ascent of 

adjectives you called psafe on 

because everyday is comme ci comme ça

 

let us turn to 

spheres, sharp

edges, chopsticks as 

knives, 

Schoenberg as Schumann, you

 

as a crackling microphone with

no appetite for 

harm. To 

arrête

 

this motion this progression this

protrusion of chords mirroring 

pixelated pimples on pills/pillows

we need to arrête all this liquid stuck

 

in a syringe with 

a lack of vacuum just because we 

used to be suckers of 

what we thought was air. 

