i was thinking about what’s in my blood and it’s mostly genetic stuff but also a wasteland if you’ve read T.S. Eliot so if you’re curious here’s not all just some of the shit in my blood:

55% plasma, mostly water carrying salt & proteins, tranquil medium that shapes time and space, the osmotic normalcy we take for granted

45% cells, red and white and platelets and probably some mysterious thing my sixth-grade bio teacher never explained before the classmate who caressed his hairy forearm got him fired and stayed friends with his son

so much water, even though i cried until my throat drowned a summer pool, swallowed the concrete tiles during those chlorinated swimming lessons, tasted the lifeguard’s sunscreen and celestial sadness boiling into blood

7% protein, from chicken and protein bars and every prehistoric ancestor who ate someone else’s great^34 grandparents then called it zeitgeist

1% miscellaneous, sugar and fat and hormones and nicotine and backyard trash and administrative sins rotting under star stickers underneath our dining table, the illegitimate birth of my dad in Rome, the excommunicated priest known as my grandpa, the way my daughter already writes me emails asking for a new credit card

yes, that trace of nicotine, offered by a french man at an open air bar; i punched him for saying ni hao, he kissed me to apologize and exhaled smoke in my face then said “t’es si, si belle,” and we ate pasta like angelic thieves and i said i could recognize you in either heaven or hell

iron, now let’s get real dirty and talk about BLOOD, someone once told me period blood “mixes back into your circulation” and now i picture it as a private sabotage coming home, gorgeous and impolite and endearing, a rogue current blushing through the body, morphing into the red in lipsticks and colognes and someone else’s pulse on my neck

snail blood and other accidental carnage, since i have stepped on more snails after the rain than i have been choked, the sound so soft in its immediacy, a shell’s surrender weaving my guilt into the watery air of a city with 100% humidity, yet i never wrote poems about it, only kept walking

my mother’s paranoia dissolving like salt into plasma causing the membrane to shrink and crinkle and wrinkle and winkle yes we adored those little star stickers still underneath our dining table and when i decided thirty minutes before the 16-hour flight to become employable again i slid under the table and she just asked if the stars were still there

officially known as hemoglossia, the site where language breaks down because look i only swear in English and only learned to do it right quite recently so that means i can really speak it now though i still can’t swear at all in my native language but that’s okay! i also wish i would never have to hear moans in chinese again, translate your pleas or stop

someone would have to say fuck language, right? my high school calculus teacher’s silence, sticky like platelets and toxic like clots around my vessels and the bitcoins he mined on school computers and from graves my friend hexed who was burned on our school’s building then granted a new life in the ER

a rehearsed FirstKiss aesthetic, practiced in mirrors to look as cinematic as Amélie and realizing oh that might not be me, not necessarily, so then i asked my younger brother if we could kiss and so that was my first kiss, with grape cocktails on our underage lips, our knees pressed against the cracked wooden floor, the taboo experiment that made me believe, for a short while, that those philosophers were right — what was aesthetic was indeed ethical

the EXIT sign burns either red or green but never Christmas, never that impossible harmony of colors resembling a forbidden romance, just the ugly sans-serif stretching at the end of the hallway, the other side of the theater, WHAT AM I DOING HERE? oh RIP Thom Yorke, you would’ve loved me, we could have been the coolest creeps together

enough embarrassment to strip naked just to offset it, the girl in third grade who smelled like vanilla and clean laundry and Shenzhen clouds probably wanted me more than i understood, and even now i still picture kissing her just because i couldn’t have gone back and so i could stay a coward in this horrid present moment

the specific shade of green of the tote bag belonging to a professor who carries the air of libraries and the Seine to wage war, without realizing, against the ridiculous part of me that once wanted to marry someone in private equity, that i ended up making ruinous eye contact, all my Lufthansa fury flickering inside it, with this tall gorgeous man in academia, GOD you are so devastating and you will never know

the sound of chess clocks in a near-empty arena, the click that once crowned me a national champion now just counting down to my losses to a machine, the piano lessons i fled to as if those five sharp signs would have made me win that earlier match, the 9-year-old girl who could destroy me and whose two pigtails disappear every time i run to her