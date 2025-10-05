In my dream I was making you pasta & nothing bad had happened to us

yet you smiled and told me you would take these multivitamins & forget me.

In my dream I booked a flight to wherever you were & my visa expired as I

stepped out the door so I unplugged the Earth & now we should both be afloat.

In my dream I stopped using be verbs but you didn’t notice because I

was the one studying English & you just walked to the fridge for yogurt.

In my dream I dreamed about asking you what groceries you were into lately &

you didn’t ask me back so I woke up & wrote down what I could have said:

Pearls & ginger ale & Gauloises bleues & red cabbage & blackberries &

cheap earrings & burgundy 1971 Mustang 351 & boxed tiramisu & gum &

frozen dumplings & whatever wine they have & period pads & eternal hope &

knives & Emma Cline’s Daddy & shaving cream & swimming goggles & valium

In my dream you weren’t even there & I said stop hiding underwater & regardless you offered

your last bubbles & so I stared a little longer & plugged the Earth back in & took my shirt off.