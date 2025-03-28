Print.
for Mickey
- a spluttering birth.
matter and hope, all
poison or ponzu – all
recycled. polished clone.
Crown, knoll. seasoned
with milky weed. skin,
ours. sin,
Everyone is.
Prrint.
worm, the rat
runs, vermin, all–
cap it, for those who
do not win.
Saucy
money and
their sh*t.
Boer war. Better off
not knowing the damage caused.
dead body. whose body?
who’s a body? Everyone
is.
Pr-
rrt.
Print-
is something
wrong, his brick-
block head did not
run the gauntlet. trash. take it
up to Punch. laugh. mash–
un analliance – good who hates and evil
who loves. the hate
of a jolly Roger
who’d rob her,
Sally the ship, of the week.
any day now, we will
die all the time. two
cyclops eyes, one for Yeun and thine.
Prrint.
arrive now. run,
rat. the grey worm under your
bed or a subtle
caverolling. handsushi
maggots but fine,
perfect–f**k the
saucy money
and their sh*t.
this grub
fine
where
it was
in the dirt.
no need to make him
breathe
all
this
important hair
Haa…Print to print. –tchyou!
Everyone is
a thick-lipped
sinner, broad-faced
winner, blind hog
hitter. victory as
Norse or worse,
the dusty land of
the free maudlin
Church. the bluets
pink, for a dead
baby – bring it
here – the krown is
white and
clown, Bolind Andeaf.
Everyone is.
Pr
hug him who
does not live in sin,
no dust. notice,
only his. own sediment
and nothing should exist. intro
to what. prelude,
encore to, a bohemian
psycho, this card isn’t
gloating, in the sewer
it is grey. the worm, native ancestral,
the will. The heartcrushing
liver, drill, sound damning
slowly.
int
print,
elegance, of the
One. perform
the bard – the
new nurm, O.
Sole form, no more. gh! new!
morn! ouls –
Eight-Teen, you will
make of that what
Everyone is.