Print.

for Mickey 

  1. a spluttering birth. 

matter and hope, all 

poison or ponzu – all

recycled.        polished clone. 

Crown,          knoll. seasoned 

with milky weed. skin, 

ours. sin, 

 

Everyone is.

 

Prrint.

worm, the rat 

runs, vermin, all– 

cap it, for those who 

do not win. 

Saucy 

money and 

their sh*t. 

Boer war. Better off 

not knowing the damage caused. 

dead body. whose body?

who’s a body? Everyone 

is.

 

Pr-

rrt.

Print-

is something

wrong, his brick-

block head did not

run the gauntlet. trash. take it 

up to Punch. laugh. mash– 

un analliance – good who hates and evil 

who loves. the hate 

of a jolly Roger

who’d rob her, 

Sally the ship, of the week. 

 

any day now, we will 

die all the time. two

cyclops eyes, one for Yeun and thine.

 

Prrint.

arrive now. run, 

rat. the grey worm under your 

bed or a subtle 

caverolling. handsushi 

maggots but fine,

perfect–f**k the

saucy money 

and their sh*t.

this grub 

fine 

where

it was 

in the dirt.

 

no need to make him 

breathe 

all 

this 

important hair

 

Haa…Print to print. –tchyou!

Everyone is

a thick-lipped

sinner, broad-faced

winner, blind hog

hitter. victory as 

Norse or worse,

the dusty land of

the free maudlin 

Church. the bluets 

pink, for a dead 

baby – bring it 

here – the krown is 

white and 

clown, Bolind Andeaf. 

Everyone is.

 

Pr

hug him who 

does not live in sin,

no dust. notice, 

only his. own sediment

and nothing should exist. intro 

to what. prelude, 

encore to, a bohemian

psycho, this card isn’t 

gloating, in the sewer 

it is grey. the worm, native ancestral, 

the will. The heartcrushing

liver, drill, sound damning 

slowly. 

int

 

print, 

elegance, of the 

One. perform

the bard – the 

new nurm, O

Sole form, no more.    gh! new!

morn! ouls –

Eight-Teen, you will

make of that what

Everyone is.

