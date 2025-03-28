Print.

for Mickey

a spluttering birth.

matter and hope, all

poison or ponzu – all

recycled. polished clone.

Crown, knoll. seasoned

with milky weed. skin,

ours. sin,

Everyone is.

Prrint.

worm, the rat

runs, vermin, all–

cap it, for those who

do not win.

Saucy

money and

their sh*t.

Boer war. Better off

not knowing the damage caused.

dead body. whose body?

who’s a body? Everyone

is.

Pr-

rrt.

Print-

is something

wrong, his brick-

block head did not

run the gauntlet. trash. take it

up to Punch. laugh. mash–

un analliance – good who hates and evil

who loves. the hate

of a jolly Roger

who’d rob her,

Sally the ship, of the week.

any day now, we will

die all the time. two

cyclops eyes, one for Yeun and thine.

Prrint.

arrive now. run,

rat. the grey worm under your

bed or a subtle

caverolling. handsushi

maggots but fine,

perfect–f**k the

saucy money

and their sh*t.

this grub

fine

where

it was

in the dirt.

no need to make him

breathe

all

this

important hair

Haa…Print to print. –tchyou!

Everyone is

a thick-lipped

sinner, broad-faced

winner, blind hog

hitter. victory as

Norse or worse,

the dusty land of

the free maudlin

Church. the bluets

pink, for a dead

baby – bring it

here – the krown is

white and

clown, Bolind Andeaf.

Everyone is.

Pr

hug him who

does not live in sin,

no dust. notice,

only his. own sediment

and nothing should exist. intro

to what. prelude,

encore to, a bohemian

psycho, this card isn’t

gloating, in the sewer

it is grey. the worm, native ancestral,

the will. The heartcrushing

liver, drill, sound damning

slowly.

int

print,

elegance, of the

One. perform

the bard – the

new nurm, O.

Sole form, no more. gh! new!

morn! ouls –

Eight-Teen, you will

make of that what

Everyone is.