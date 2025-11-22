In lieu of goodbye I send
a tiny house in the mail, flimsy
porcelain talisman a weak
barricade. Like Joni I become
cellophane, no personal
defenses, the wrapper on
a pack of cigarettes, the dirt
on the road of your espresso
cup — in sand in bone you
will learn to drink it. I let
the machine watch
as you return to safety or maybe
never leave, how can we
ever be sure; the hands
of the clock turned to mortal
peril at all times. To assign
certainty when all we have
are watercolor pomegranates
and faint prayers at peace, a rosary
no longer in use but still
in motion.