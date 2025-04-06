Love is an expression
simple to understand but tough to maintain.
It’s like a symphony of instruments
created individually but only complete together.
The catch being that
the notes are obscure.
The sheet music is unscripted
and all that’s left is
You.
Its blind conductor who was given no directions.
You see,
love comes without instructions.
Love arrives exactly when it’s supposed to,
like a bottled frenzy of laughter and comfort.
Uncapped and filled to its brim.
And when It splishes and splashes, it leaves messes and trails.
Overflowing with promises bursting out of its plasticy confinements
Love runs down its edges, emptying as quickly as it was filled.
You see,
Love has that effect.
But just when you think love is gone, it visits again.
Sweeping you off your feet
taking you for a ride, except this time,
maybe it’s not so smooth.
Love is inconsistent
because when
bad days turn to speed bumps and mistakes turn to roadblocks,
love pops your tires and leaves you stranded.
You see,
Love is unforgiving
It comes in packages
bundled up and sent in bubble wrap labeled fragile.
But you tear it open anyways unwary of what is inside
you see,
Love is impulsive.
Solitude trumps fellowship when all you have is yourself
When shattering existential pressures grow less satisfying
Than fortifying your walls
Because locking yourself in is easier than opening yourself up
You see,
Love is complicated
And when love fails,
you try again.
Because even though you are tired and weak and ready to give up,
it takes all you have left to lay there and die.
So when love shows up at your doorstep
you spring to the chime of the bell and welcome it
with open arms and kisses from head to toe.
You see,
love is just like that.