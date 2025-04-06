Love is an expression

simple to understand but tough to maintain.

It’s like a symphony of instruments

created individually but only complete together.

The catch being that

the notes are obscure.

The sheet music is unscripted

and all that’s left is

You.

Its blind conductor who was given no directions.

You see,

love comes without instructions.

Love arrives exactly when it’s supposed to,

like a bottled frenzy of laughter and comfort.

Uncapped and filled to its brim.

And when It splishes and splashes, it leaves messes and trails.

Overflowing with promises bursting out of its plasticy confinements

Love runs down its edges, emptying as quickly as it was filled.

You see,

Love has that effect.

But just when you think love is gone, it visits again.

Sweeping you off your feet

taking you for a ride, except this time,

maybe it’s not so smooth.

Love is inconsistent

because when

bad days turn to speed bumps and mistakes turn to roadblocks,

love pops your tires and leaves you stranded.

You see,

Love is unforgiving

It comes in packages

bundled up and sent in bubble wrap labeled fragile.

But you tear it open anyways unwary of what is inside

you see,

Love is impulsive.

Solitude trumps fellowship when all you have is yourself

When shattering existential pressures grow less satisfying

Than fortifying your walls

Because locking yourself in is easier than opening yourself up

You see,

Love is complicated

And when love fails,

you try again.

Because even though you are tired and weak and ready to give up,

it takes all you have left to lay there and die.

So when love shows up at your doorstep

you spring to the chime of the bell and welcome it

with open arms and kisses from head to toe.

You see,

love is just like that.