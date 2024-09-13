twenty minutes from the center of the city
once rice fields that my grandmother admired each morning
whispering to dragonflies in the cup of her palm
squint at night and see cold stars tearing away the horizon
motorcycles and black clouds.
in our kitchen, my mother cuts her finger
unwrapping three layers of stiff plastic
around microwave hotdogs from the grocery store.
but if you look into our home,
there are still house geckos
that i hear chattering in our curtains
making sounds of contentment
and tomorrow morning i see
a pair of dangling feet and two paws
above coconuts and bottles floating in the river across the street
a strangers breath suspended in morning beams
torn flip flops and a pail of fresh dog food
that smells of cereal and love.
i latch onto green anemoia by its feet
drawing lines of nature along the streets
below the graffiti:
there are desert roses in ceramic pots
black squirrels tracing trees against the malls
cats clawing at fresh coconut shavings
on the floor of the flower market
licking their paws before they fall asleep beneath fresh ginger
you are a living thing
your lotuses have and will grow out of mud
One thought on “listen for green anemoia”
So beautiful