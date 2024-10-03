A list of things you can find under this rock:

Anti-hegelians, anti-Deleuzians, negation, Gummo, cats, cryptids, the original Planet of the Apes sequels, psilocybin, Chestnut blight, dutch elm disease, emerald ash borer beetle, the Great American Tree, Jim Morrisons’s 1978 An American Prayer, rush, Bleeding Kansas, freedom, rewilding, degrowth, wildflowers, corvids, meadows, field recordings, the prairie, the poster with all those geographical features such as isthmus, Leatherface, Marfa, big summer storms, delta 8 edibles, Kentucky, spelunking, earthworks, Trappist monks, homesteaders, everything I eat in a day, freshwater fish, freshwater fish admirers, lovers, skinny dipping, car sex, wetlands, ecological productivity, outlaw country, your childhood dog, parasites, botflies, prion diseases, ok now a silly one, birthday parties, slumber parties, mezcal, dab pens, secondhand smoke, Carti, Bloodstone, having to go pee really bad, old people, the Mesozoic, protista, creepy crawlies, and the like.

Love on top of more love,

Charlie Nuermberger, EIC

