What I don’t understand is the beauty

From here the mountain looks like moss,
but there are worse things that could look like moss.
Bodies, for one. The first time passing most things,
I did not know they could be looked at. God,
I was so proud. I thought I was pure movement.
Like I could prove the world’s ugliness by grafting it
into me. My retort to vapid gardens was rolling in dirt.
I refused sunscreen. Do you think we are outside?
Instead of this painting I see air, tugging itself apart
with beauty. I used to say things like this,
my body petrified with all the wind I swallowed
and kept. When asked what I was, I refused want,
and it got me closer to everywhere. I don’t know
what changed between this and the other way
of unmaking. I just sat at the beginning of the ocean
until the air around me was no longer a meeting point.
I saw old friends at the beach and bit new color
into my arm. My life, ripe and fat with color,
was not gifted so much as thrown at them. Another retort.
See this peace, staked so carefully in the body
that there was no first time it entered? I don’t tell you
to nudge myself back into the world. Here, I won’t look
for anything, but there will be a solid field of red
or a wound full of poppies. Habit says to fold my legs
before it and wait for a pulse, but I am no statement
anymore. While we spoke, the landscape balled up
with too much staring. By now, I could peel away
this painting and not the wall. You hold me
not from wanting, maybe something else?
This time tomorrow, we will barely need to look.