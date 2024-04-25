The Nassau Weekly began assembling this inaugural “International Issue” (spearheaded by Otto Eiben ‘26) as an effort to uplift the voices of international students and provide a platform for non-English language expression. As with most Nass projects, the scope soon expanded to contain all manner of literary and journalistic transnational explorations.

With this renewed scrutiny of language across national borders, we thought it was important to recognize the very real ways in which Israel has mobilized the concept of nation to perpetrate crimes of genocide against the people of Palestine. We recognize the tens of thousands killed and millions displaced by Israeli occupation. And we recognize that Princeton’s investments in and associations with complicit institutions uphold these crimes in a material way.

As a campus magazine, the Nass strives towards a creative environment of difference and inclusion, and we often fall short of it. We like to foil ourselves against University-backed, more structurally conservative institutions, but we would like to recognize just how late we are to the publication of this statement. We call for Princeton’s divestment from Israeli apartheid, and we come to this call at an outburst of organization for Palestinian liberation, particularly among young people.

We hope that the intended mission of the International Issue becomes more apparent as you read it: sharing space, telling stories, and calling for justice across borders.

Only love,

Charlie Nuermberger, EIC

