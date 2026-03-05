Letter From The Editor

Dear friends,

I’ve been listening to this song over and over again called “Stay Home” by American Football. There are only a few lyrics, but they go:

Don’t leave home again

If empathy takes energy

Funny, though, because where else to empathize but home? If I could, I’d take off and fly away and hopefully find a nice plot of land somewhere that needed no tending and was too plain for me to treasure, where I could care about nothing and no one could care about me. Doesn’t all the caring cancel out, anyway? To be loved, one must love in turn. Oh, to leave it all behind. If only I didn’t love what I love so much.

But that’s life, it’s so social

Tenderly,

Sasha Rotko, EIC