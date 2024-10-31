It’s absolutely true that this is the first time we’ve ever run a Halloween issue, and for a magazine as historically elaborate and artifactual as the Nassau Weekly, it’s a sort of mystifying reality. We scoured the dread tomes that compose our archives–all except for one moldering lockbox situated between “Naked pictures of Michel Foucault (Bon Vivant Years)” and “Schematics for Upper Masthead Coup.” Forbidden knowledge. Maybe another Halloween Issue’s in there.

In this inaugural issue, we’re getting past all the phony critiques of capital around All Hallow’s Eve. We want to get at the throbbing, uncirculative heart of the thing. It’s called “Bloodbath” for a reason. We’ve exploded the heart and spilled its lovely, vital fluid all over us. How did that happen? Buckets of pigblood. Pinkish stains. Your prom. Everyone’s laughing.

It goes without saying that we inhabit a scary world, so we won’t say it. I hope you enjoy this issue a whole lot. We’ll see you on the other side.

Love persisting,

Charlie Nuermberger, EIC

Related