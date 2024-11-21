(There’s something off about this moment, a beauty mark on the day. I’m feeling small and alone, far away from home and homesick for my car.)
it is late october and a discarded napkin
swirls in the wind, imitating a fallen leaf.
it is late october and the girl
who i wanted to fall in love with
will never grin at me as she drinks
from my lukewarm latte or hold my gaze
before she kisses me goodnight again.
but a flash of her passes by and
i think of a late october spent
in the arms of a lover, in old cloth armchairs
in old stone buildings watching old
chipped windowsills collect freshly-falling leaves.
it is late october and fall slips into winter,
fall harvest abundance fading
into unfamiliar brushstroke branches.
i sit in a patch of shade beneath an ivy branch,
watching buggies roam the golf course before me.
a grove of trees sprouts out of the fairway,
a faraway grotto to explore some day, not today.
i told my roommate, yesterday, that i wished
my life were boring. that i could spend my days
drifting through bookstores and watching pigeons flock.
not folding into myself, not clutching at my chest every time
i see a mess of curled brown hair, wondering
if it is her and at once hoping it is not.
it is late october and
my ear piercing is irritated from when she bit it, not
knowing that it was fresh. it is late october and
my piercer told me to get them checked out by
september, but i do not have a car—not here, at least—
and every twinge of discomfort, every accidental
brush of the metal is a reminder.
it is late october and i miss home.
nighttime drives under yellowed street lights and
walmart trips to buy microwave popcorn and
july. a birthday party that ends too soon, my kitchen
full of hometown friends learning to make dumplings and
my mother at the stove, boiling and steaming and frying.
it is late october and i am reminiscing about easy
love and tight hugs. crowding around tables for
board game night at a friend’s house, the last one before
he leaves for college in northern england. i dread this
northern winter and its brutish cold and too-early sunsets,
but i am warm, still, in borrowed jackets and shared mugs of tea,
skating down poorly-paved streets and sharing
movie nights with friends i only met two months ago but i think
i will probably have for a lifetime.
it is late october and the leaves lining the streets are gorgeous
and the trees incandescent, radiant but deferring to the season,
accepting defeat for just three short months. and i
will be glad when they return, verdant sprigs from
frost-gray branches, not rebirth but re-becoming.
and i know that there will be something freeing about that day,
but i will just have to wait.