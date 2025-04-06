Leaves cascade from the oak,

to which my parents swore,

stems diseased

by my sins?

I trace the veins anyway,

hoping they will lead me

to their quiet, promised land.

It lies within

a barren forest.

where whispers linger,

taunting as they pray for me.

I am lost,

trying to find my breath.

I suffocate

just enough

to recite falsehoods,

in unison with

the seasoned.

When spring comes,

I gather scattered words

watered by familial oaths,

as I run towards faultless mountains

where the whispers warned

milk is fermenting

and honey is crystallized.