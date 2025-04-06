Leaves cascade from the oak,
to which my parents swore,
stems diseased
by my sins?
I trace the veins anyway,
hoping they will lead me
to their quiet, promised land.
It lies within
a barren forest.
where whispers linger,
taunting as they pray for me.
I am lost,
trying to find my breath.
I suffocate
just enough
to recite falsehoods,
in unison with
the seasoned.
When spring comes,
I gather scattered words
watered by familial oaths,
as I run towards faultless mountains
where the whispers warned
milk is fermenting
and honey is crystallized.