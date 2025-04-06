introducing the body 

size thirty-four B tits, forty-four round hips slim twenty-nine-inch waist 

thick thighs I used to once hate 

a gap so spaced that words fly out of it a forehead so big you could play chess on it 

brown skin, lips thin 

height small, not tall 

disclaimer of the body 

I can’t be maintained 

I’m an active body 

I’m full of disdain 

prone to change moods 

my hands heal wounds 

slick mind, hard find 

hard head, well said 

valuation of the body 

with whom do I place my value? 

is my body only a holder for a child? 

do I lose purpose if I can’t provide? 

value placed through autonomy 

male opinion turned philosophy 

tears shed, wounds bred 

lies told, dreams sold 

deposition of the body 

I am not here to please you or ease you my body is not made to amuse you or be used by you 

my body is merely a holder for my soul with no interest in being controlled 

closing of the body 

measures thirty-four, twenty-nine, forty-four one hundred and forty pounds at 5’4

though my hips screech divine feminine and skin exudes fine melanin 

look through my skin fondly 

I am more than just a body 

