introducing the body

size thirty-four B tits, forty-four round hips slim twenty-nine-inch waist

thick thighs I used to once hate

a gap so spaced that words fly out of it a forehead so big you could play chess on it

brown skin, lips thin

height small, not tall

disclaimer of the body

I can’t be maintained

I’m an active body

I’m full of disdain

prone to change moods

my hands heal wounds

slick mind, hard find

hard head, well said

valuation of the body

with whom do I place my value?

is my body only a holder for a child?

do I lose purpose if I can’t provide?

value placed through autonomy

male opinion turned philosophy

tears shed, wounds bred

lies told, dreams sold

deposition of the body

I am not here to please you or ease you my body is not made to amuse you or be used by you

my body is merely a holder for my soul with no interest in being controlled

closing of the body

measures thirty-four, twenty-nine, forty-four one hundred and forty pounds at 5’4

though my hips screech divine feminine and skin exudes fine melanin

look through my skin fondly

I am more than just a body