introducing the body
size thirty-four B tits, forty-four round hips slim twenty-nine-inch waist
thick thighs I used to once hate
a gap so spaced that words fly out of it a forehead so big you could play chess on it
brown skin, lips thin
height small, not tall
disclaimer of the body
I can’t be maintained
I’m an active body
I’m full of disdain
prone to change moods
my hands heal wounds
slick mind, hard find
hard head, well said
valuation of the body
with whom do I place my value?
is my body only a holder for a child?
do I lose purpose if I can’t provide?
value placed through autonomy
male opinion turned philosophy
tears shed, wounds bred
lies told, dreams sold
deposition of the body
I am not here to please you or ease you my body is not made to amuse you or be used by you
my body is merely a holder for my soul with no interest in being controlled
closing of the body
measures thirty-four, twenty-nine, forty-four one hundred and forty pounds at 5’4
though my hips screech divine feminine and skin exudes fine melanin
look through my skin fondly
I am more than just a body