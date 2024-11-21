The sidewalk outside is wet. So is
my swing hanging from the orange tree branches,
and my pink boots by the door that hurt.
I like to draw the same picture
over and over, a different bedroom
from mine scratched out
in blue pen. At night I turn into branches
and leaves and things don’t hurt
anymore. I saw a picture
on TV once of a man
growing bark out
of his skin. Armor. I wake up
with my hands curled into claws.
There are marks on the insides
of my wrists, scratched out
and tucked away for a picture. It’s not
that I didn’t want this, I just
thought the air would feel different
after.