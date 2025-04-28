worn my heart on my sleeve

turned around so fast my butt made a clapping noise

fallen off

gooned

Been a freak

Matched your freak

Ordered a bride on doordash

Been a mail order bride

Been a weirdo. I don’t fit in, and I don’t… wanna fit in

listened to radiohead. by myself. fuck my stupid incel life

Spent $28 on a small snack and a little trinket too

ran over a rat in my big car once

Ran over a dog in my little car once

toked it brother!

Held space

Taken up space

sinned? Idk bruh how do you play this game?

done sex tourism

soaked

Misgendered a dog

Been adopted by Harry Styles

Been bought by Harry Styles

Misgendered Harry Styles

Sold my child to Harry Styles in exchange for alcohol and cigarettes.

filled the hole in my head with prescription medication

Danced. Alone. In my room, just me and the music. And it was beautiful.

written concubine #2 a letter

been banksy this whole time!!!!!!

enjoyed the gentrified burger place

been thinking about leaving the United States

Canadian citizenship, now

cried about the glorious nation of taiwan

cum all over my hands face and tits

defected in the name of Mother Russia

never tipped a waitress. not even once.

killed a pawnbroker and her pregnant sister to steal a few trinkets

Never stopped stanning Azealia Banks

killed two birds with one stone

gotten stoned with two fly birds

An absolute monster down there

the urge to fuck you like an animal

a lonely heart and a nice rack

Found a new god: my girlfriend.

Watched Glee for the plot

become death, destroyer of worlds

cum death, destroyer of oppie

smiled at someone on the subway

Spilled matcha on my selvedge denim

coveted my neighbor’s super sexy wife

and his male and female slaves, his ox and his donkey, and everything that belongs to my neighbor.

a buttplug in in lecture

a balloon full of heroin stuffed up my ass

a baby in my belly

a fatty

never in my life yelled at a girl like this. When my mother yells like this it’s because she loves me. I was rooting for you, we were all rooting for you! How dare you! Learn something from this!

Sodomized

got with an alum (and liked it)

decided to accept an offer as an investment banking intern at Goldman Stanley! Thank you to my mentors and family for supporting me in this opportunity

succumbed to that wind from Challengers that makes you cheat

scheduled sex on my google calendar

Considered going along with his “furry thing” just to hit

a crippling addiction to decongestant nasal sprays. if i dont spray every fifteen minutes i might suffocate

no faults, and am therefore unrelatable. It’s lonely at the top.

assumed the identity of a traveling nurse to find a sublet for the summer

pls take me off this list im not on the nass

no more patience. PSA for all: you can take yourself off any listserv very easily.

no more patients. My practice is going under

No more payshens: lost my dicktchonarie

Kissed the plump mellow yellow smellow melons of her rump, on each plump melonous hemisphere, in their mellow yellow furrow, with obscure prolonged provocative melonsmellonous oscultation

Fartid

shidded my pants

Been too cute >.<

had a little of the baptism water to drink

benjamin button syndrome

reverse benjamin button syndrome

a crush on benjamin button

a strange relationship to benjamin button

a button on my Benjamin

a hole in the middle of my tummy what is it

a benjamin butt

violated the honor code

Ate Annie’s Mac and cheese over the sink with my bare hands straight out of the pot because I didn’t want to dirty any dishes and I didn’t have any forks because they were all in the dishwasher and I got cheese all over my hands and my face and my shirt and that shirt is ruined forever now I’ll never get the cheese out of that shirt I loved that shirt just like I loved her and I’ll never have her again

an oedipus complex

a reverse oedipus complex

started a rap career under the name oedipuss

brought my only son to the top of this mountain what do i do now

here in my hand a list of 205 members of the Communist Party who nevertheless are still working and shaping policy in the State Department

Slept with the son and the Holy Ghost, so..

class at 11 and then something at 12:30 but could def do coffee after we need to catch up!!

Been a chop h**

Been a chop HOE

bought Vogue instead of dinner. I found it fed me more

just hit the pentagon

just hit the PEN(TA) and im GONe fr

Chanced the rapids

embroiled myself in controversy by tweeting “ hitler.pe nis: the results may surprise you.”

creativity, uniqueness, nerve, and talent

Herpes

Taken off my shoes in my cubicle in Firestone to feel a little freer in a small act against God