  1. worn my heart on my sleeve
  2. turned around so fast my butt made a clapping noise 
  3. fallen off
  4. gooned 
  5. Been a freak
  6. Matched your freak
  7. Ordered a bride on doordash
  8. Been a mail order bride
  9. Been a weirdo. I don’t fit in, and I don’t… wanna fit in
  10. listened to radiohead. by myself. fuck my stupid incel life
  11. Spent $28 on a small snack and a little trinket too
  12. ran over a rat in my big car once
  13. Ran over a dog in my little car once
  14. toked it brother!
  15. Held space
  16. Taken up space
  17. sinned? Idk bruh how do you play this game?
  18. done sex tourism
  19. soaked
  20. Misgendered a dog
  21. Been adopted by Harry Styles
  22. Been bought by Harry Styles
  23. Misgendered Harry Styles
  24. Sold my child to Harry Styles in exchange for alcohol and cigarettes.
  25. filled the hole in my head with prescription medication
  26. Danced. Alone. In my room, just me and the music. And it was beautiful. 
  27. written concubine #2 a letter
  28. been banksy this whole time!!!!!!
  29. enjoyed the gentrified burger place
  30. been thinking about leaving the United States
  31. Canadian citizenship, now
  32. cried about the glorious nation of taiwan
  33. cum all over my hands face and tits 
  34. defected in the name of Mother Russia
  35. never tipped a waitress. not even once.
  36. killed a pawnbroker and her pregnant sister to steal a few trinkets
  37. Never stopped stanning Azealia Banks
  38. killed two birds with one stone
  39. gotten stoned with two fly birds
  40. An absolute monster down there
  41. the urge to fuck you like an animal
  42. a lonely heart and a nice rack
  43. Found a new god: my girlfriend.
  44. Watched Glee for the plot
  45. become death, destroyer of worlds
  46. cum death, destroyer of oppie
  47. smiled at someone on the subway
  48. Spilled matcha on my selvedge denim
  49. coveted my neighbor’s super sexy wife
  50. and his male and female slaves, his ox and his donkey, and everything that belongs to my neighbor.
  51. a buttplug in in lecture 
  52. a balloon full of heroin stuffed up my ass
  53. a baby in my belly
  54. a fatty
  55. never in my life yelled at a girl like this. When my mother yells like this it’s because she loves me. I was rooting for you, we were all rooting for you! How dare you! Learn something from this!
  56. Sodomized
  57. got with an alum (and liked it)
  58. decided to accept an offer as an investment banking intern at Goldman Stanley! Thank you to my mentors and family for supporting me in this opportunity
  59. succumbed to that wind from Challengers that makes you cheat
  60. scheduled sex on my google calendar
  61. Considered going along with his “furry thing” just to hit
  62. a crippling addiction to decongestant nasal sprays. if i dont spray every fifteen minutes i might suffocate
  63. no faults, and am therefore unrelatable. It’s lonely at the top. 
  64. assumed the identity of a traveling nurse to find a sublet for the summer
  65. pls take me off this list im not on the nass 
  66. no more patience. PSA for all: you can take yourself off any listserv very easily.
  67. no more patients. My practice is going under
  68. No more payshens: lost my dicktchonarie
  69. Kissed the plump mellow yellow smellow melons of her rump, on each plump melonous hemisphere, in their mellow yellow furrow, with obscure prolonged provocative melonsmellonous oscultation
  70. Fartid
  71. shidded my pants
  72. Been too cute >.<
  73. had a little of the baptism water to drink
  74. benjamin button syndrome
  75. reverse benjamin button syndrome
  76. a crush on benjamin button
  77. a strange relationship to benjamin button
  78. a button on my Benjamin
  79. a hole in the middle of my tummy what is it
  80. a benjamin butt
  81. violated the honor code
  82. Ate Annie’s Mac and cheese over the sink with my bare hands straight out of the pot because I didn’t want to dirty any dishes and I didn’t have any forks because they were all in the dishwasher and I got cheese all over my hands and my face and my shirt and that shirt is ruined forever now I’ll never get the cheese out of that shirt I loved that shirt just like I loved her and I’ll never have her again
  83. an oedipus complex
  84. a reverse oedipus complex
  85. started a rap career under the name oedipuss
  86. brought my only son to the top of this mountain what do i do now
  87. here in my hand a list of 205 members of the Communist Party who nevertheless are still working and shaping policy in the State Department
  88. Slept with the son and the Holy Ghost, so..
  89. class at 11 and then something at 12:30 but could def do coffee after we need to catch up!!
  90. Been a chop h**
  91. Been a chop HOE
  92. bought Vogue instead of dinner. I found it fed me more
  93. just hit the pentagon
  94. just hit the PEN(TA) and im GONe fr
  95. Chanced the rapids
  96. embroiled myself in controversy by tweeting “hitler.penis: the results may surprise you.”
  97. creativity, uniqueness, nerve, and talent
  98. Herpes
  99. Taken off my shoes in my cubicle in Firestone to feel a little freer in a small act against God
  100. tried and failed to get benzos from CPS

