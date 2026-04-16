Nassau
Weekly
essays ▾
essays
nass recommends
second look
Fiction
Poetry
Issues
more ▾
audiovisual
Verbatim
Crosswords
Cartoons
Art
about ▾
About
Donate
Advertise
join us
Submit ▾
SUBMIT a piece
Submit a Verbatim
YouTube
Instagram
Full Designs
To catch and pin a butterfly: Full Design
nassauweekly
April 16, 2026
Pick up a copy around campus, or view the full design here!
To_catch_and_pin_a_butterfly_First_Reader_5
Share:
Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
Facebook
Share on X (Opens in new window)
X
Submit a verbatim
You 'batimed.
Context
Verbatim
‘Batim it
Submitting form
Δ
You should read
To catch and pin a butterfly: Full Design
Letter From The Editor
Chiaroscuro
The Insectoid in the Kitchen
Bluebells + How to Stop the Bleeding
How to Have a Spring Fling
Ragmans’
Lispector’s Zoo
Shoulder Strain
Once Upon a Time, There Was a Mountain – Part 3: The Story
Latest issue
To catch and pin a butterfly