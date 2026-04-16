Bluebells + How to Stop the Bleeding

Bluebells
“The temple bell stops—
but the sound keeps coming
out of the flowers.”
– Bashō
Truth is the quiet color of the
wind over the ocean, the temple
on the cliffside, the oxidized bell
that sweeps clean the plain. It stops
the dust from building up as a patina, but
its mission is endless. For under the sound
lies involuting earth that keeps
unmaking itself. Its shape is always coming
into being. Its roar is muffled. Its heat seeps out
onto the plain, seeking the sharp smell of
openness, someplace to pretend it’s always known— the
chance to lie through the mouths of flowers.
How to Stop the Bleeding
Hook yourself as a drying stag, blow
and kick away the stool, flail
your soul far from words
from here to the long high window.
The sky has never been like the whites of mean eyes,
this pale cast of blank wrists—
imbalanced humors— when there is none left you
unreddened, unredeemed will be the blank
cumulus underbelly, witness
the hard graft of gravity to all you are left;
pulls a life down like iron scraps on a magnet.
the river slips underground the trout flail in the sand
and there are young eyes in his palms, and these nearly drained:
the new stigmata: like you whose skies
those wounds will never close but they
will empty.
Claire Beeli is a contributing writer and managing editor for the Nassau Weekly.