Bluebells + How to Stop the Bleeding

Bluebells

“The temple bell stops—

but the sound keeps coming

out of the flowers.”

– Bashō

Truth is the quiet color of the

wind over the ocean, the temple

on the cliffside, the oxidized bell

that sweeps clean the plain. It stops

the dust from building up as a patina, but

its mission is endless. For under the sound

lies involuting earth that keeps

unmaking itself. Its shape is always coming

into being. Its roar is muffled. Its heat seeps out

onto the plain, seeking the sharp smell of

openness, someplace to pretend it’s always known— the

chance to lie through the mouths of flowers.

How to Stop the Bleeding

Hook yourself as a drying stag, blow

and kick away the stool, flail

your soul far from words

from here to the long high window.

The sky has never been like the whites of mean eyes,

this pale cast of blank wrists—

imbalanced humors— when there is none left you

unreddened, unredeemed will be the blank

cumulus underbelly, witness

the hard graft of gravity to all you are left;

pulls a life down like iron scraps on a magnet.

the river slips underground the trout flail in the sand

and there are young eyes in his palms, and these nearly drained:

the new stigmata: like you whose skies

those wounds will never close but they

will empty.

Claire Beeli is a contributing writer and managing editor for the Nassau Weekly.