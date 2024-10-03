Freshman year she called, crying
We’ll never know what it was or
how it came to be. She never showed
the signs on her stomach and the
signs she wore long on her face
were those of the boy hands always
drawing on her. Move miles away,
we told her, across the rivers and
mountains, we told her, until one day
she did. And maybe this was his
pledge to keep following her. And
maybe, she really never knew. She
never showed the signs on her
stomach but then it threatened
eruption with aching pains at a frat
party, and bass drums were shaking
shrinking doors, and she was limping,
in the stall she was crouching, fetal
for her life she was willing ringing
ears to go still. Still after it dropped,
sunk down in the porcelain bowl.
Her mind that red face frozen before
it could drown. She prayed and she
prayed but I was no God. Gentle
songs I sung to coax her asleep.
