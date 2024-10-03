Freshman year she called, crying

We’ll never know what it was or

how it came to be. She never showed

the signs on her stomach and the

signs she wore long on her face

were those of the boy hands always

drawing on her. Move miles away,

we told her, across the rivers and

mountains, we told her, until one day

she did. And maybe this was his

pledge to keep following her. And

maybe, she really never knew. She

never showed the signs on her

stomach but then it threatened

eruption with aching pains at a frat

party, and bass drums were shaking

shrinking doors, and she was limping,

in the stall she was crouching, fetal

for her life she was willing ringing

ears to go still. Still after it dropped,

sunk down in the porcelain bowl.

Her mind that red face frozen before

it could drown. She prayed and she

prayed but I was no God. Gentle

songs I sung to coax her asleep.

