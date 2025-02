After Robert Frost

The hills are slanted; so am I,

I take the ones more traveled by

in hopes that there will be a path

uncrooked to my crooked staff.

I slide diagonally down

the sloping hills that form a frown,

I slouch against the alley walls

and take my pay in hushed-up pills.

So if you see me crawling by,

trailing through the tilted hills,

pay no mind, enjoy your ride,

although your horse may shake his bells.

Thanks, horse, but I’m doing just fine

taking the roads more traveled by.