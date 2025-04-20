after Alan Michael Parker
|it starts as a rash
|hungover
past the yellow
line
|i blur into a
stroller on the far platform
|we threw out
anything remotely half-used:
|my bedsheets lay limp, like
bedsheets
|egg whites crease on themselves at every intersection
|your basement
smells rotten for a week
|this is how the
world flattens:
|everything-turned conversation
fodder. yeast.
|my mother dreams of me as a dead woman
|flies drown in an unending yolk
|for my viewing
pleasure
|i watch us over
and over
|and then the trash gets taken out and then the trash gets taken out
|because i was too hungry to stay
awake
|come, i’m dying to tell someone how my double eyelids
are cheating on me
|and i’ve been
living on the edge too. only you
know
|how water drags the rust from our metal
|and trips over the edge of the flat,
flat earth
|in a month there will never have
been anything to say