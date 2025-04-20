after Alan Michael Parker

it starts as a rash  hungover 

past the yellow 

line

 i blur into a 

stroller on the far platform

 we threw out 

anything remotely half-used:

 my bedsheets lay limp, like 

bedsheets
egg whites crease on themselves at every intersection your basement 

smells rotten for a week

 this is how the 

world flattens:

 everything-turned conversation 

fodder. yeast.

 my mother dreams of me as a dead woman
flies drown in an unending yolk for my viewing 

pleasure

 i watch us over 

and over

 and then the trash gets taken out and then the trash gets taken out because i was too hungry to stay 

awake
come, i’m dying to tell someone how my double eyelids 

are cheating on me

 and i’ve been 

living on the edge too. only you 

know

 how water drags the rust from our metal and trips over the edge of the flat, 

flat earth

 in a month there will never have 

been anything to say

