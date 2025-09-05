A green restaurant, any time, really.
Cigarettes on the ground outside,
Sticky floors and fuzzy black mats.
Customers scattered like seeds,
Two clumped at the bar.
Squeaking seats, a shared Shirley Temple.
Salads and sandwiches drifting from
Table to table and conversation wafting.
A few smiles. Suddenly,
She laughs, and
It’s like the moment when the
Sun falls behind a cloud, there’s
A bit of emerald something in her teeth
And it’s as wonderful as biscuits
Fresh out the oven and
Apple butter, extraordinary.
A dog trots by, peering fog catches
A glimpse through the window
Of the dull pink glows of
Two people suddenly
Becoming happy.