A green restaurant, any time, really.

Cigarettes on the ground outside,

Sticky floors and fuzzy black mats.

Customers scattered like seeds,

Two clumped at the bar.

Squeaking seats, a shared Shirley Temple.

Salads and sandwiches drifting from

Table to table and conversation wafting.

A few smiles. Suddenly,

She laughs, and

It’s like the moment when the

Sun falls behind a cloud, there’s

A bit of emerald something in her teeth

And it’s as wonderful as biscuits

Fresh out the oven and

Apple butter, extraordinary.

A dog trots by, peering fog catches

A glimpse through the window

Of the dull pink glows of

Two people suddenly

Becoming happy.