What are those?
On my shelf above
Those things that covered my feet
Those that came and went
They were left wet wet wet
When that thick cold fled North
Leaving me to swim with heavy feet
Then the wet left letting my dry dry
Out like damp linen on a line
But that wind is chafing
And I miss the wet that fled North
Once catching falling white palaces
They reflected and promised
What had been and what was coming
Now they neither come nor go
On my shelf above
They sit like something unearthed
From History
As a
“was”
And a
“remember”