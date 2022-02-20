i don’t trust poetry because it can throttle beauty into anything, inject

tragedy into the cloudy-eyed goldfish at the strip mall, IV drip nobility

into someone who needs naloxene and curbstomp the man homeless at the end of the block

into Jesus

it’s a sun vomiting pink and orange all over cracked-asphalt parking lots

and sagging center city garbage, adroit moonlight dragging its tongue over

teddy bears sutured to telephone poles and beaten into mud-ugly memorials,

bumpers and bullets bending bodies theatrical

poetry ploughshares tombstones and headstones and footstones and no-stones,

makes suffering beautiful and tasty, wrung empty like oranges half-gutted by a press

and half-hanging from a tree