i don’t trust poetry because it can throttle beauty into anything, inject
tragedy into the cloudy-eyed goldfish at the strip mall, IV drip nobility
into someone who needs naloxene and curbstomp the man homeless at the end of the block
into Jesus
it’s a sun vomiting pink and orange all over cracked-asphalt parking lots
and sagging center city garbage, adroit moonlight dragging its tongue over
teddy bears sutured to telephone poles and beaten into mud-ugly memorials,
bumpers and bullets bending bodies theatrical
poetry ploughshares tombstones and headstones and footstones and no-stones,
makes suffering beautiful and tasty, wrung empty like oranges half-gutted by a press
and half-hanging from a tree