To diagnose someone means 

they’re already sick. We need more

time, I tell my investors––Kissinger

and the other men. It can only happen

in blood. I don’t give stories or specificities.

Silicon Valley means you create the outline

and let them fill you in. All I do is put on a low voice, Steve 

Jobs uniform––he died of pancreatic cancer, 

we’re working on a test for that with just one drop––and a clipped laugh

about fearing needles. To young girls, I say 

find what you love so much that when you get fired,

you’ll do it again––because this time you would build it

differently. Just a little more time, I say, my eyes wide open,

unblinking. It’s almost here. 

