To diagnose someone means
they’re already sick. We need more
time, I tell my investors––Kissinger
and the other men. It can only happen
in blood. I don’t give stories or specificities.
Silicon Valley means you create the outline
and let them fill you in. All I do is put on a low voice, Steve
Jobs uniform––he died of pancreatic cancer,
we’re working on a test for that with just one drop––and a clipped laugh
about fearing needles. To young girls, I say
find what you love so much that when you get fired,
you’ll do it again––because this time you would build it
differently. Just a little more time, I say, my eyes wide open,
unblinking. It’s almost here.