We haven’t learned the right tense:
the cliché of red leaves falling, your choice 
of hazelnut cold  foam atop my cold
brew, that dead squirrel we mourned for
because despite the newborn tents
we couldn’t have brought her back. Why would 
she want to? Live for a while 
then die, like crunchy leaves, like us, whoever
we were, doing planks for hours yet 
still forgetful of lip balms, brochures, sprinklers, 
& bandaids. You talk about Cicero
like a childhood friend who punctuates
time amidst NYT Connections, long 
lines for ginger ale, cyclical walks on which 
you must imagine me happy. The imperfect: 
I’m more used to holding thoughts than 
holding scents no matter how many 
mornings were drip- ping into my iced chai.
The compound past: Past Lives did 
not speak to us because our present has been 
a Trap. The near future:  we are going 
to start more sentences for page-long body paragraphs,
not conclusions. Now, to talk about fall, 
its leaves, that squirrel, the bench on which we paint time,
we need to let it leave, let them fall, let her die,
let it rust—you said it, yesterday, with two
silent screens, no watches, 
just 2 a.m. stars, 
you had no end in mind. 

Do you enjoy reading the Nass?

Please consider donating a small amount to help support independent journalism at Princeton and whitelist our site.