|We haven’t learned
|the right tense:
|the cliché of red leaves
|falling, your choice
|of hazelnut cold
|foam atop my cold
|
|
|brew, that dead squirrel
|we mourned for
|because despite
|the newborn tents
|we couldn’t have brought
|her back. Why would
|
|
|she want to? Live
|for a while
|then die, like crunchy
|leaves, like us, whoever
|we were, doing planks
|for hours yet
|
|
|still forgetful of lip
|balms, brochures, sprinklers,
|& bandaids. You
|talk about Cicero
|like a childhood
|friend who punctuates
|
|
|time amidst NYT
|Connections, long
|lines for ginger ale,
|cyclical walks on which
|you must imagine me
|happy. The imperfect:
|
|
|I’m more used to
|holding thoughts than
|holding scents no
|matter how many
|mornings were drip-
|ping into my iced chai.
|
|
|The compound past:
|Past Lives did
|not speak to us because
|our present has been
|a Trap. The near future:
|we are going
|
|
|to start more sentences for
|page-long body paragraphs,
|not conclusions. Now,
|to talk about fall,
|its leaves, that squirrel, the
|bench on which we paint time,
|
|
|we need to let it leave, let
|them fall, let her die,
|let it rust—you said it,
|yesterday, with two
|
|
|silent screens, no watches,
|
|just 2 a.m. stars,
|
|you had no end
| in mind.