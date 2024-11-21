the right tense:

the cliché of red leaves

we mourned for

because despite

her back. Why would

we couldn’t have brought

for a while

she want to? Live

leaves, like us, whoever

then die, like crunchy

for hours yet

we were, doing planks

still forgetful of lip

cyclical walks on which

you must imagine me

I’m more used to

matter how many

ping into my iced chai.

our present has been

not speak to us because

we are going

. The near future:

to start more sentences for

to talk about fall,

not conclusions. Now,

bench on which we paint time,

its leaves, that squirrel, the

them fall, let her die,

we need to let it leave, let

let it rust—you said it,