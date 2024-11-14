Jewish or Jewish-adjacent men

Gay Elvis impersonators

Male architects who look good in dark green

Girls that are like explosions / bombs / earthquakes

Big buff strong man like Popeye

The “girl” I built in my lab

Someone who lets me bite them and bites me back

Line cooks

Narcissist, stalkers, pathological liars

The homoromantic Tin Man and Scarecrow in the most recent broadway revival of The Wiz

The few, the truly elegant. Big bazonkas though

Vasectomized men

AB negative

The Barefoot Contessa

Individuals with broken and unfixable spirits

Man with pockets

Man with deep pockets

Men who have nightmares about their mothers

Guys that get it

Guys that have border-line incestuous relationships with their sisters

I am obsessed with the TYPE OF PERSON WHO CAN LOVE WITHOUT FEAR like actually if you love tf out of your friends and partners you are literally MY BEST FRIEND. Everyone is so fucking fake these days. I’m all about true love

Bruh girls

Who even knows at this point

When hairy meets silly

Finance bros who keep me in a situationship for eight years and end up marrying a Catholic-school slut

Catholic school sluts

Obviously Dua Lipa

Girls who look like they can do manual labor

Guys who wear hooters costumes on halloween

Zayn Malik but 6ft

Men whose legs are alabaster columns, set on bases of gold

Bone structure from the gods

Conjoined twins

The good people of Butler County, Pennsylvania

The wonderful souls of Bucks County, PA

Dilfs

Friends, romans, countrymen

That one specific security guard at the Firestone entry desk. If you know, you know

Mother figures

Irish

Men with bad teeth

Guys who call Halloween gay

Daily show hosts

Guys in suits who’ve yelled at me in debate rounds

A godly woman

1,412 liked songs, no playlists

Ornithologists

Old enough to repaint, young enough to sell

Girls with dragon tattoos

Extremely tall and a little stupid

Golden retriever or german shepherd

Joe Biden

Hunter Biden

Bald

I like a big ass dick. Guilty!

FUPA

Rower guys but then I tried out rowing and it really ruined things for me

Rower guys but then I tried out rower guys and it really ruined things for me

Being honest, J.D. Vance

Those shirtless Amish guys who fixed my parents’ roof

The strong, silent type

The weak, loud type

Professors who put face pics as their Grindr profile

Eddie Redmayne

Ken Bone

Lady mafia boss

A man who will dip his fingers inside me searching for honey that will not come for him

I think I’m asexual

Deep thinkers (article readers and video essayists)

Will pay for the date with paw points

Men who will restate my ideas but louder for me in precept

Men who will say something quietly so I can restate their ideas but louder in precept

Tender people who can cook and clean

Tim Curry

Nuns

Cartoonishly thick eyebrows

Beautiful, evil spell casting women

Traditional, silent men

My TA

Not you, bitch

Buffoons, clowns, and court jesters. Twinkly appendages and harlequin fits a MUST

Girls who talk like they’ve taken lots of philosophy classes

Girls who just want a regular coffee. Those white-girl pumpkin spice lattes annoy me

The main character in Eraserhead, or men who like to explain the whole plot of Eraserhead

Uzbek dandy

The Wright Brothers

Mary Antoinette

Queer elders

Girls with good elbows. Preferably with light eczema. Small red bumps. I hope she doesn’t pick at them. Dry skin near the eczema. No flaking. No lotion for the eczema. Dry. Cracking, perhaps. Pointy. Bony. If the bumps are too big I don’t like it. Small red bumps

Ceramists

Ventriloquists who make a living off of it

Someone with nothing to lose

Attached earlobes

Can’t tell what he wants from me

RNC lawyers wearing underwear that says “TOO BIG TO RIG” on the ass

My table’s waitress from an Italian restaurant one year and five months ago

Feral

Cameltoe

Veterans