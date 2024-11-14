  1. Jewish or Jewish-adjacent men
  2. Gay Elvis impersonators
  3. Male architects who look good in dark green
  4. Girls that are like explosions / bombs / earthquakes
  5. Big buff strong man like Popeye
  6. The “girl” I built in my lab
  7. Someone who lets me bite them and bites me back
  8. Line cooks
  9. Narcissist, stalkers, pathological liars
  10. The homoromantic Tin Man and Scarecrow in the most recent broadway revival of The Wiz 
  11. The few, the truly elegant. Big bazonkas though
  12. Vasectomized men
  13. AB negative
  14. The Barefoot Contessa
  15. Individuals with broken and unfixable spirits
  16. Man with pockets
  17. Man with deep pockets
  18. Men who have nightmares about their mothers
  19. Guys that get it
  20. Guys that have border-line incestuous relationships with their sisters
  21. I am obsessed with the TYPE OF PERSON WHO CAN LOVE WITHOUT FEAR like actually if you love tf out of your friends and partners you are literally MY BEST FRIEND. Everyone is so fucking fake these days. I’m all about true love 
  22. Bruh girls
  23. Who even knows at this point
  24. When hairy meets silly
  25. Finance bros who keep me in a situationship for eight years and end up marrying a Catholic-school slut
  26. Catholic school sluts
  27. Obviously Dua Lipa
  28. Girls who look like they can do manual labor
  29. Guys who wear hooters costumes on halloween
  30. Zayn Malik but 6ft
  31. Men whose legs are alabaster columns, set on bases of gold
  32. Bone structure from the gods
  33. Conjoined twins
  34. The good people of Butler County, Pennsylvania
  35. The wonderful souls of Bucks County, PA
  36. Dilfs
  37. Friends, romans, countrymen
  38. That one specific security guard at the Firestone entry desk. If you know, you know 
  39. Mother figures
  40. Irish
  41. Men with bad teeth
  42. Guys who call Halloween gay
  43. Daily show hosts
  44. Guys in suits who’ve yelled at me in debate rounds
  45. A godly woman
  46. 1,412 liked songs, no playlists
  47. Ornithologists 
  48. Old enough to repaint, young enough to sell
  49. Girls with dragon tattoos
  50. Extremely tall and a little stupid
  51. Golden retriever or german shepherd
  52. Joe Biden 
  53. Hunter Biden
  54. Bald
  55. I like a big ass dick. Guilty!
  56. FUPA
  57. Rower guys but then I tried out rowing and it really ruined things for me
  58. Rower guys but then I tried out rower guys and it really ruined things for me
  59. Being honest, J.D. Vance
  60. Those shirtless Amish guys who fixed my parents’ roof  
  61. The strong, silent type
  62. The weak, loud type
  63. Professors who put face pics as their Grindr profile
  64. Eddie Redmayne
  65. Ken Bone
  66. Lady mafia boss
  67. A man who will dip his fingers inside me searching for honey that will not come for him
  68. I think I’m asexual
  69. Deep thinkers (article readers and video essayists)
  70. Will pay for the date with paw points
  71. Men who will restate my ideas but louder for me in precept
  72. Men who will say something quietly so I can restate their ideas but louder in precept
  73. Tender people who can cook and clean
  74. Tim Curry
  75. Nuns
  76. Cartoonishly thick eyebrows
  77. Beautiful, evil spell casting women
  78. Traditional, silent men
  79. My TA
  80. Not you, bitch
  81. Buffoons, clowns, and court jesters. Twinkly appendages and harlequin fits a MUST
  82. Girls who talk like they’ve taken lots of philosophy classes
  83. Girls who just want a regular coffee. Those white-girl pumpkin spice lattes annoy me 
  84. The main character in Eraserhead, or men who like to explain the whole plot of Eraserhead
  85. Uzbek dandy
  86. The Wright Brothers
  87. Mary Antoinette 
  88. Queer elders
  89. Girls with good elbows. Preferably with light eczema. Small red bumps. I hope she doesn’t pick at them. Dry skin near the eczema. No flaking. No lotion for the eczema. Dry. Cracking, perhaps. Pointy. Bony. If the bumps are too big I don’t like it. Small red bumps
  90. Ceramists
  91. Ventriloquists who make a living off of it 
  92. Someone with nothing to lose
  93. Attached earlobes
  94. Can’t tell what he wants from me
  95. RNC lawyers wearing underwear that says “TOO BIG TO RIG” on the ass 
  96. My table’s waitress from an Italian restaurant one year and five months ago 
  97. Feral
  98. Cameltoe
  99. Veterans
  100. Senators named Elizabeth

