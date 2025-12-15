 

  1. DAT PUSSY
  2. Das Pussi
  3. your fertile crescent
  4. Pregnant chicks kissing
  5. the tory’s new poetry section
  6. Queering the normal
  7. AI… how is no one talking about that? 
  8. the big beautiful BILL
  9. the big beautiful BBL
  10. how we are on a floating rock in the vast emptiness of the universe. Like, damn…really puts shit into perspective
  11. how apparently someone is named ‘gleb’???
  12. the danger of a single story
  13. why Zohran Mamdani’s first visit as mayor must be to Tel Aviv
  14. serving woke the old fashioned way
  15. the hasidic tunnels. I feel like we all forgot about that. 
  16. How some are replying to this email thread “just for fun.” As a motivated young person, however, I saw a deeper opportunity in this prompt. Here’s what I learned.
  17. I got to express my creativity and show my dedication to my own success. Recruiters are always watching and measuring your commitment, ESPECIALLY in the Nassau Weekly’s email threads. It’s up to YOU to stand out in a sea of unpassionate candidates. 
  18. how this bitch a ho. Met her at the store. You know how it go. 
  19. how the armenians are down. i’m not worried about russia. im not worried about putin, cuz this is his pussy. it’s the whites and the latins, anyone got a problem with it cuz im indian too. im vietnamese, this bitch is trying to free the world. so who’s gonna sell me my iphone today? who’s gonna sell me the biggest iphone in this house?
  20. post email clarity
  21. how Jake Gyllenhaal didn’t bottom in the mountains with no lube and a bussy full of beans just for y’all to act like he’s some brand new actor
  22. twink birth
  23. India’s Right-Wing Raves: Hindutva, Zionism, and psychedelic trance by Masha Hassan
  24. how when they say here comes the airplane it’s not actually a plane but rather green vegetables
  25. how mama and dada will just disappear sometimes when we’re playing games???
  26. If you can save up wishes on multiple shooting starts to make one really big wish
  27. how i’m sitting my white ass down and listening
  28. how that Xan Francisco got me looking and moving like Mr Bean, I ain’t saying shit
  29. i have that shirt too kinda 
  30. a large uncut hose of a cock flaccid across skin inked with a pentagram
  31. the man inside me
  32. the trenton strangler.
  33. gemeinschaft
  34. marx’s failure to account for dubai chocolate matcha latte
  35. how im so wet
  36. how my puthy hurts  
  37. That special box where women hide all their deepest secrets.
  38. The parallels between olivia pope and fitzgerald grant and sally hemings and thomas jefferson
  39. Antidisestablishmentarianism 
  40. that time i used a glow in the dark flavored RCA condom
  41. bisexual girl who got her septum pierced and it didn’t hurt at all
  42. getting iShowSpeed’s 2028 presidential campaign off the ground
  43. biting the hand that feeds 
  44. the summer i spent interning at a small family-owned defense company 
  45. the summer i spent depressed and enduring multiple health issues
  46. How harry styles wore a dress once and never again
  47. Niah schnap.
  48. how by the time you finish reading this sentence a football pitch of forest was cut down
  49. securing the Albanian vote
  50. your digital footprint

Do you enjoy reading the Nass?

Please consider donating a small amount to help support independent journalism at Princeton and whitelist our site.