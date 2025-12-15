DAT PUSSY

Das Pussi

your fertile crescent

Pregnant chicks kissing

the tory’s new poetry section

Queering the normal

AI… how is no one talking about that?

the big beautiful BILL

the big beautiful BBL

how we are on a floating rock in the vast emptiness of the universe. Like, damn…really puts shit into perspective

how apparently someone is named ‘gleb’???

the danger of a single story

why Zohran Mamdani’s first visit as mayor must be to Tel Aviv

serving woke the old fashioned way

the hasidic tunnels. I feel like we all forgot about that.

How some are replying to this email thread “just for fun.” As a motivated young person, however, I saw a deeper opportunity in this prompt. Here’s what I learned.

I got to express my creativity and show my dedication to my own success. Recruiters are always watching and measuring your commitment, ESPECIALLY in the Nassau Weekly’s email threads. It’s up to YOU to stand out in a sea of unpassionate candidates.

how this bitch a ho. Met her at the store. You know how it go.

how the armenians are down. i’m not worried about russia. im not worried about putin, cuz this is his pussy. it’s the whites and the latins, anyone got a problem with it cuz im indian too. im vietnamese, this bitch is trying to free the world. so who’s gonna sell me my iphone today? who’s gonna sell me the biggest iphone in this house?

post email clarity

how Jake Gyllenhaal didn’t bottom in the mountains with no lube and a bussy full of beans just for y’all to act like he’s some brand new actor

twink birth

India’s Right-Wing Raves: Hindutva, Zionism, and psychedelic trance by Masha Hassan

how when they say here comes the airplane it’s not actually a plane but rather green vegetables

how mama and dada will just disappear sometimes when we’re playing games???

If you can save up wishes on multiple shooting starts to make one really big wish

how i’m sitting my white ass down and listening

how that Xan Francisco got me looking and moving like Mr Bean, I ain’t saying shit

i have that shirt too kinda

a large uncut hose of a cock flaccid across skin inked with a pentagram

the man inside me

the trenton strangler.

gemeinschaft

marx’s failure to account for dubai chocolate matcha latte

how im so wet

how my puthy hurts

That special box where women hide all their deepest secrets.

The parallels between olivia pope and fitzgerald grant and sally hemings and thomas jefferson

Antidisestablishmentarianism

that time i used a glow in the dark flavored RCA condom

bisexual girl who got her septum pierced and it didn’t hurt at all

getting iShowSpeed’s 2028 presidential campaign off the ground

biting the hand that feeds

the summer i spent interning at a small family-owned defense company

the summer i spent depressed and enduring multiple health issues

How harry styles wore a dress once and never again

Niah schnap.

how by the time you finish reading this sentence a football pitch of forest was cut down

securing the Albanian vote