Nana para la Montaña

Cómo se enluta la montaña,

Agazapada en el cándido recontar de mi nona,

Cómo la pinta de cruda al tornarse cansada la luna,

Cómo vacían tus calles, y callan las cunas, y cierran las puertas…

al compás de la marcha.

Calle que calla,

Tumba que tumba,

Bota que bota, al son de cigarra, el cuerpo de un niño, al lecho del agua.

Cómo mengua la montaña,

Trastornada en llanto, me suelta mi nona, sus quebradas sordas.

Y allá, bajo los portones, se prende una cumbia,

Que si a lo lejos la escuchan,

En el socavón lo enterraron el viernes pasado.

Tres meses llevaba sin rumbo el pelado.

Dos semanas sin que nadie escuchara su nombre.

Un día su madre lo lleva llorando.

Cómo se yergue la montaña,

Ayer le dio la espalda al viejo soldado,

Y el matorral se atrincheró a las afueras del feriado,

Enjugada en tiple, marimba y cantados,

Mi nona repasa tranquila sus callos,

Que si a lo lejos lo escuchan,

S e d e s p i l f a r r a l a c u m b i a,

En las baldosas de la plaza, retumba la urna.

Cómo clama la montaña,

Me dice mi padre que el pueblo lo llama,

Allá hacia las afueras de la gran ciudad,

Que lo escucha en la entraña,

Se lo bebe con jugo de caña,

Lo sueña,

como si se le escondiera el recuerdo de infancia.

Recogiendo guayaba, calzando la trocha.

Qué serenas las cinco callejuelas rondando la plaza,

¡Qué áspero es el tráfico de la capital!

Me dice –

Quiero regresar.

Cómo renace la montaña,

Así retoza entre juglares, y ya no se ciñe de pesares,

Quiere pintarse en la añoranza de mi nona,

Besarle las palmas al nieto foráneo,

Bautizarlo como al abuelo, con agua de riachuelo,

Verle rugir y correr y aviejar.

Cómo suena la paz en la montaña,

No a la comisura resignada del capataz,

Ni al hermano perdido que no se ve más,

Ni a un silencio cementado en el nunca jamás.

Me suena a mi padre que otra vez baila en sus calles,

Unas décadas más tarde que antaño,

Al clamor del nene que mama,

Mientras su madre roza el lanugo,

Y raspa sus palmas en la calle apedreada.

Me suena a mi nona, que nadie en el pueblo conoce.

Me suena a mi nona, rezando en su iglesia.

Me suena a mi nona, tatuada en la tierra.

¿Cómo ruge la montaña?

Con el hervor del café, el tambor y la parranda.

Lullaby for the Mountain

How the mountain mourns,

Crouched in the naive retelling of my nona;

How it paints itself stark as the moon grows weary;

How its streets empty, and the cradles fall silent, and the

doors close…

To the rhythm of the

march

Street that quiets,

A tomb that topples,

Boot that boots, to the sound of cicadas, the body of a

child into the waterbed.

How the mountain wanes,

Distraught in weeping, my nona releases me along with

with its muffled ravines,

And there, beneath the archways, a cumbia ignites,

Do they hear it from afar…

They buried him in a

sinkhole last Friday.

For three months he

wandered.

For two weeks his name

escaped all ears.

For one day his mother

has been mourning.

How the mountain rises,

Yesterday it turned its back on the old soldier,

And the brushwood entrenched itself by the feriado,

Bathed in tiple, marimba and tunes,

My nona calmly tends to her calluses,

Do they hear it from

afar…

The c u m

b i a s p i l l s o u t,

On the tiles of the town square, the urn resounds.

How the mountain clamours,

My father tells me the town calls out his name,

There, by the outskirts of the citadel,

That he hears it deep within his flesh,

Drinks it in with the juice of sugarcanes,

Dreams of it—

as

if the childhood memory slipped away.

Gathering guava, treading the trail.

How tranquil the five streets circling the plaza,

How harsh is the

traffic in the capital!

He tells me–

I want to go back.

How the mountain is

rebirthed,

It frolics amidst the minstrels, no longer bound by its

sorrows,

It seeks to paint itself the colour of my nona’s

nostalgia,

To kiss the palms of the foreign grandchild,

To baptise him—like it did his grandpa—with water from

its stream,

To see him roar and run and relic.

What is the sound of

peace in the mountain?

Not that of the resigned corners of the foreman’s mouth,

Nor that of the lost brother, never to come back,

Nor that of silence cemented in the never-never.

It is the sound of my father, dancing the streets once

again,

—A few decades later

than in days gone by—

Of the nursing infant’s clamour,

While his mother brushes against his soft downy hair,

And he scrapes his palms on the stone-paved street.

It sounds to me like

my nona—whom no one in the village knows.

It sounds to me like

my nona, praying in her Church.

It sounds to me like

my nona, etched into the mountain’s earth.

How does the mountain roar?

With the bubbling of

coffee, the drum, and the revelry.



Luna Castellanos-Ramírez is a contributing writer for the Nassau Weekly.