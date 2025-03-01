Dear Readers,

Maybe the Nassau Weekly is late to this whole “new year resolution” thing. But better late than never. This year we resolved to a) write good, b) avoid saccharine introspection as much as possible, and c) never use the word “famously” in an essay.

Famously, we love to break our own rules. The Nass is at its best when we are self-indulgent – our navels deeply gazed, our edge sharply cut, our journalism reported rigorously. This week, our writers indulge. Inside this issue, expect an essay about the authenticity of love in dreams, a profile of Human Rights Watch’s former executive director, melancholic fiction about returning to the American West, and so much more.

So lend us your eyes, ears, and hearts in this new-ish year. While reading these pages, know that the membrane between reader and writer is increasingly permeable. Maybe this year your resolution can be to cross through. In the meantime, we hope that you enjoy.

Kisses,

Frankie Solinsky Duryea & Alex Norbrook