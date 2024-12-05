This week, the Nass sheds its navel-gazing literary skin and reveals a journalistic underbelly.

We are thrilled to present to you the launch issue of Second Look, the Nassau Weekly’s latest venture. The Second Look section brings the Nass longform, journalistic pieces focused on investigating power: the forms it takes, the ideas it harnesses, and the people who resist it.

The Nassau Weekly was founded in 1978 to be a space for creative nonfiction, covering stories left untold on Princeton’s campus. The magazine has continued to be a creative and collaborative space in a wonderful range of genres. Through Second Look, we hope to reintroduce authentic and compelling journalistic pieces to that diversity of content.

Second Look writers tackle issues on and off campus with rigor, curiosity, and creativity, hoping to cover aspects of life in Princeton that may otherwise go unnoticed. Especially in this moment of entrenched polarization and democratic backsliding, we are mobilizing our obligations as reporters and writers to interrogate and inform. Stories written under Second Look will feature rigorous reporting backed up by diligent editing and fact checking. This pilot issue is our first step forward.

Don’t worry — we are still the Nass. Our journalism intends to keep you on your toes; our writers will continue to experiment in style. The pieces we write will continue to come out along with the Nass’ regularly-scheduled programming; this issue, consisting exclusively of Second Look pieces, is a proof of concept of the material we plan to produce within the section.

Thank you for reading. More and more to come.

Sincerely,

Lucia Brown, Frankie Solinsky Duryea, and Alex Norbrook

