Let’s bundle up this longing to know another / fling curtains over doors / we need more blindness. I gawk at compasses / hallucinate edged circles / stop their revelatory revolutions. A matador’s calculations are never constant / I was formulated for distance. I run into the red, and the cloth is your palm. The fabric is your fingerprints / the threads your remnants of warmth. You’re a kind nurse / you grip skin with ferocity. Sand catches in your pores / I tweeze particles from your forearms. Let’s forget this desperation for mirrors. I can’t endure the steps of other people / I’m only a sun-blinded bull / you’re my swaying keeper. Today, we’ll collide for comfort / throw ourselves into human eyes.