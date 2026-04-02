Nassau Weekly

3 Poems

Meditations in an Emergency

After Frank O’Hara

 

True: All I wanted was boundless love. True: My dead have been dying in their homes

       and their homes      die with them.  How many of us had to die    for you to love us?

How many people,   in boats    on planes    in their bedrooms     fast asleep—smelling

       the fresh peel of an orange?  How long before you lift                         the bombs you

dropped                         to make bracelets for                your own two arms?

                                         The blinking has started in my sleep.

                                                                                                               In the English language,

no one is allowed to kill             unless they are already dead.

        What kind of poems             would I write             if my only enemies       were my

spiraling thoughts?

 

         False: Nobody knows             who is killing      our families.

                                          True: In the English language          you give up the territory of

Love. 

 

               Virtually, I could kill you only if I didn’t need you.

I Live My Life in Widening Circles


Who told you that I care about
your grief? The leaves are swallowed

Slowly by wet dirt. Doing
is beyond me. I watch for

The cold, divining temperature
from how loudly the light cracks against

marble floors. Who told you that I care
about your grief?

If you want to mourn, mourn. Peel away
the bark of a birch

until a frozen branch sprouts
from your chest. In recent memory,

We are as easy to break as the first
frost. Doing is beyond me—

It is possible to die on cold days, too.
Who told you that I care about your

grief? Take it to the brown snow
by the side of the asphalt, strip the

frozen shards of dirt from the ground.
I broke my shovel on unnamed

corpses—I am telling you
to dig with your hands. 

[ ] 


If you turn to dust, beloved,
I will follow you
under the house, pass
pebbles through my fingers
like prayer beads.

I know the caves
are like heaven, I know
what they don’t—

that hell is a cardboard
cutout laid on top of a hole
so that we can dig ourselves
to safety.

And if the rivers run
under packed dirt, it is only
so we can wash
the hair of our dead—

If you turn to dust, beloved,
if you pour from the concrete
like tears, I will shake out the
carpets and tell the cameras

that you wanted your home
clean, that you were born cursing
the homicidal sky, cursing Hafez
whose lover knows nothing and

is also God. 

Narges Anzali is a contributing writer and managing editor for the Nassau Weekly.

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