Meditations in an Emergency

After Frank O’Hara

True: All I wanted was boundless love. True: My dead have been dying in their homes

and their homes die with them. How many of us had to die for you to love us?

How many people, in boats on planes in their bedrooms fast asleep—smelling

the fresh peel of an orange? How long before you lift the bombs you

dropped to make bracelets for your own two arms?

The blinking has started in my sleep.

In the English language,

no one is allowed to kill unless they are already dead.

What kind of poems would I write if my only enemies were my

spiraling thoughts?

False: Nobody knows who is killing our families.

True: In the English language you give up the territory of

Love.

Virtually, I could kill you only if I didn’t need you.

I Live My Life in Widening Circles





Who told you that I care about

your grief? The leaves are swallowed

Slowly by wet dirt. Doing

is beyond me. I watch for

The cold, divining temperature

from how loudly the light cracks against

marble floors. Who told you that I care

about your grief?

If you want to mourn, mourn. Peel away

the bark of a birch

until a frozen branch sprouts

from your chest. In recent memory,

We are as easy to break as the first

frost. Doing is beyond me—

It is possible to die on cold days, too.

Who told you that I care about your

grief? Take it to the brown snow

by the side of the asphalt, strip the

frozen shards of dirt from the ground.

I broke my shovel on unnamed

corpses—I am telling you

to dig with your hands.

[ ]



If you turn to dust, beloved,

I will follow you

under the house, pass

pebbles through my fingers

like prayer beads.

I know the caves

are like heaven, I know

what they don’t—

that hell is a cardboard

cutout laid on top of a hole

so that we can dig ourselves

to safety.

And if the rivers run

under packed dirt, it is only

so we can wash

the hair of our dead—

If you turn to dust, beloved,

if you pour from the concrete

like tears, I will shake out the

carpets and tell the cameras

that you wanted your home

clean, that you were born cursing

the homicidal sky, cursing Hafez

whose lover knows nothing and

is also God.

Narges Anzali is a contributing writer and managing editor for the Nassau Weekly.

