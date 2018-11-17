I watch what hovers like genie smoke – the grief –

near ancient tombs of white marble with grey veins,

or gravestones on a desert hill,

images that filter vaguely out of the words we use to mourn.

Are you awake?

I must stay watchful in that smoke,

with only the clarity of waiting for something inevitable,

a narrow-eyed, silent resolution to refuse rhythms

and primordial dictates of light.

My Calathea, my plant, breathes in slow motion,

stretches like it’s waking

so it looks different when I come home to it,

and different again in the morning,

and I remember to live with something alive

that can change.

To keep vigil –

Save it for later? Hoard it?

I fold a piece of the smoke that hovers

like a handkerchief

and tuck it into my sleeve.

Because it seemed to come along.

There it will stay until I launder, or air it and forget to put it back.

Voices from beyond rise out of my photocopies, damp today.

Shadows thickly grace the pages, and I think my eulogy has already been written,

written somewhere else, better felt.

That handkerchief has been in my sleeve more than a week, now.

I unfurl it for a moment

and its contents join the dust I can’t see when it rains.

I sigh here, and put it back.

To spit out little phrases into sermon:

Shall we now canonize, or debate the essence of martyrdom?

Shall we draw ever more elaborate question marks?

No, I promise, I’ve been awake the whole time.

