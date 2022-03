Sylvia

By Audrey Zhang

Pen and Marker on Paper, 11” x 14”, 2018

Books, dragons, and forests have always fascinated me: I feel that they each possess an eternal sort of magic that makes all dreams possible. As I have grown older, I have had less time to spend with these friends of mine, so I live vicariously through Sylvia, who invites everyone to join her for storytime under the moonlight.