six a.m.

As a child sitting in the backseat of our 2001 Toyota Corolla

silver like a jester’s face on a timeless screen –

I always looked out the side window.

A grey highway flickered through its frames,

a tuxedoed tramp from a platinum age, traipsing towards dawn

across fields of corn: still sometimes with much to grow,

and sometimes a maze –

Each stalk a blur

Pools of trees, untamed, contained, broke free into forests

lonesome eagles, like smoke, turned with the winds above,

the ground grumbling the sky whispering.

What is the sound of an eagle’s breath?

A Corolla approaching and retreating,

quicksilver.

When it rained I imagined our car parting an eternal waterfall

and longed to stand at a storm’s edge with hands outstretched.

