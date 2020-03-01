Following the Iowa and New Hampshire Democratic caucuses, my Twitter timeline was filled with uncertain voices expressing confusion about the clusterfuck of a Democratic nomination that had just occurred. In the eyes of my digitally native, largely gay mutuals who furiously broadcasted their contempt for the flawed and corrupted voting procedures, almost nothing seemed certain (was the vote flawed? who won? what the fuck is Shadow Inc.?) except for the universal gay hatred of Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend making history as the first (apparently) gay democratic candidate. In the tactful words of one user, “he’s probably not even gay.”
The strong, critical reaction of Mr. Buttigieg originating within the online gay left might seem at odds to someone not regularly surrounded by queer people. Buttigieg, after all, is poised to break down the centuries old barrier that has precluded gay people from the Oval Office. Along with Chaste(n), he is poised to be part of the first ‘First Family’ as a Time magazine profile cutely ascribed. And yet, actual politics aside, gay people cannot stand Pete. This is because his particular gayness is by all contemporary standards anachronistic—a disconcerting remnant of the misguided queer normality that defined the 1980s gay ‘liberation’ front.
The idea of queer normality arose at a time when the gay rights movement in the United States was primarily concerned with marriage equality. Gay activists of the time believed that if only gay people could get married in the public forum, they might be able to prove that gay people are “Just like you (i.e. straight people).” Gays wanted to prove that their sexuality didn’t affect their lives beyond their sexual entanglements. This idea, thought, that sexuality can be divorced from your larger personal identity proves itself to be false: spend one day with an actual gay person, and you’ll see this claim to be true. In my case (one not at all unique amongst the gay people that I know), for example, my gay identity affects not only who I find attractive, but also what I eat, what I do on the weekends, the type of media I consume, how I dress, how I talk, etc. While some out-of-touch new commentary seems to repackage the 1990s queer normality idea as progressive, it is broadly accepted and often celebrated by teenagers that gayness directs not only sexual attraction but also a myriad of personal choices.
So, when a person like Pete Buttigieg, a paragon of queer normality, comes into the public eye, gay people online are quick to mount online firestorms. Pete’s milquetoast Time cover on which he is seen with a nice combover, nice polo, and nice chinos, reflects the archaic ‘just like you’ attitude that used to be so ubiquitous. Pete’s constant spot in the public eye seems to trigger a visceral reaction amongst gay young people, politics withstanding, because he is exactly the type of gay person that they don’t want to grow up to be—a suburban, prudish, functionally heterosexual figure. One incredible example of this was Pete and Chasten’s decision to relocate a fundraiser and rally that originally had been planned to be held at the Dark Lady, a gay bar in the Rhode Island capitol. The fundraiser was moved after Buttigieg staff became aware of the stripper pole in the club and realized it couldn’t be taken down. The event, starring Chasten, was moved to the much more palatable Hotel Providence—disaster averted! Glaring and prudish decisions like this are exactly what prompt young gay people look at Pete in the same way that a Princeton humanities major might look at a McKinsey consultant.
More than anything, the abovementioned paradox (the fact that older, white, straight and relatively conservative people are reassured by Pete’s gayness while younger, online and relatively leftist gay people are diametrically opposed to it) reveals that the type of identity politics that were so effective in the 2010s are a relic of the past. Reeling from the 2010’s unprecedented variety wokeness, Americans are suffering from intense moral fatigue. While Pete’s marshalling of gay aesthetics might have earned him some distance, the aughts considering that decade’s type of identity politics (a strain that rallied around historically victimized and marginalized groups and allowed a huge voting block to form around figures like Obama and AOC) less people seem to be taking this tactic seriously anymore––most of all the gays. Democratic American voters aren’t as keen on electing Pete just to get a gay man in the white house as they might have been five years ago.
Pete’s candidacy, then, brings into focus two moments that might dominate in the post-woke era. First, the youngest generation of gays seems to oppose the idea of queer normality to a level more extreme than any past generations, which is is ultimately positive. Secondly and much more ambiguously, the negative and ad hominem reactions from gays toward Buttigieg portend a new type of identity politics in 2020. While the 2010’s strain of identity politics wasn’t ultimately beneficial, the 2020 variety could prove to be even worse. If anything is for certain, each generation thinks their type of identity politics to be the worst type yet. If this pattern holds, I can’t imagine what might be in store in the future.
9 thoughts on “Pete Buttigieg’s Gayness is Anachronistic”
LOL WAS THIS AUTHOR HIGH?
I’m sorry you’re comfortable enough with your queerness to call out someone else simply for not being “gay enough”.
This article was probably the most irresponsible piece of “journalism” I’ve ever seen. Every claim was faulty and assumptions were based off of…. anecdotes and generalities? The internalized homophobia and narrative against Pete because he’s “not gay enough”- as if there is a right way- is so misguided. His presence was extremely beneficial to the race and he was one of the most progressive candidates of all time which people like to conveniently forget because he… says his sexuality doesn’t control his whole life like of you?????
Pete Buttigieg is “gay enough.”??? Is this a joke. Who are you to tell individual queer people how to live their lives? Not all gay men exhibit the same qualities and personality traits. Not all of us are flamboyant, watch rupaul religiously, use the same slang, etc. I literally have no issue with these traits, in favt they sre the ones exhibited by a very large portion of the people i surround myself with. And it’s not because we desire to be “normal” or “blend in”, it’s because that’s our fucking personality. You don’t have the authority to invalidate people’s experiences in regards of their sexuality for what you hold to be a “standard.”
Honestly, it is very tiring seeing toxic gays do this all the time. This is why the community is so fucked up.
PS: what the fuck’s up with the “Chaste(n)” line???
DELETE THIS ARTICLE. BRING IT DOWN.
Reading all the reactions from Princeton’s TigerConfessions, I am absolutely appalled that this article was even published. Yes, queerness and its definition are problems that we all face and I understand what the writer was trying to say, to a point. But, there is no such thing as being more “gay” or properly “gay”. It’s just a goddamn sexuality!!! Just like I prefer coffee over tea, or dogs over cats, nobody gives a shit about it and it doesn’t define me or change what people think of me! Get over it!
Didn’t you guys learn from Maria already? Absolutely trash.
The nass weekly piece on pete buttigieg made me feel physically ill. In the interest of not giving them clicks, the big takeaway was that you aren’t a real gay person if your gayness doesn’t permeate everything you do, and that’s why (apparently all) gay teens hate pete.
“This idea, thought [sic], that sexuality can be divorced from your larger personal identity proves itself to be false: [sic] spend one day with an ACTUAL GAY PERSON and you’ll see this claim to be true.”
The emphasis is mine, but the point stands that sentences like these do wonders to make a bi man like myself feel even further ostracized by the LGBTQ+ community. The idea that you have to pass some type of lifestyle check to be allowed to call yourself queer has been something I’ve struggled with the entire time I’ve been on this campus, and this article did nothing but reaffirm my sentiments. I guess props to the author for trying to make some other point in the last two paragraphs about how this harkens in a new age of different identity politics, but tbh I completely glossed over that — you had made your point already.
And honestly, I shouldn’t be at all surprised. Things like this from the nass are a regular thing. They didn’t learn their lesson after the maria article, and there’s no indication they will after this one either. What niche does this “paper” fill other than problematic, poorly written op-eds (and admittedly really solid crosswords)
Seriously? The fuck. The writer’s not fully wrong, but it was phrased so incorrectly! The Nass’ lack of proper editing hits again! They love the gossip!