Tonight,

I think of the sad, side-longembrace of fading moonlight,a tragic arc of formless desire,before the sun risesand the last honeyed words ofmidnight candy dissolves onmy tongue.The sharp tenderness of Night’s long sighleaves the drunken hawk mothsdizzied from delight.The pollen is sweeter at this hourthe pollination, an untraceable translation.

All the craft is in the catching

of these moments; stumbling towards

Daylight’s warm grasp

there is nothing sweeter than a

Lover laid in night gladiolus

who does not know how to name

the crooks of your body but knows

that they are just the same:

who knows that morning is coming and

that you will collapse into yourself yet again

and does not rush to devour the unnameable:

who only whispers in no language at all

the nature of love as it comes to an end.