- I love too hard
- I went on two dates with a Magic Castle magician
- I get hard when professors say my question was good
- I like to watch Gilmore Girls and imagine what it’s like to be white
- I believed in Santa Claus until the age of 10 (I’m Jewish)
- Ass too fat
- Money too tall
- Smoke too different
- Pussy too bomb
- My boobs are so big and perky
- Everything I touch turns to gold
- Trauma from a toxic relationship with the art form of musical theater spanning 2 decades
- I have serious opinions about bagels
- I own several Criterion Blu Rays
- I vape as a joke
- My life is tied to a cursed piece of kindling. Should it burn I shall perish
- I use tumblr
- I pay for psychic advice
- I can’t help myself
- My birth was televised on TLC
- I watch America’s Got Talent Golden Buzzer compilations just to feel something
- I didn’t learn to ride a bike until I was 15
- I used to think the Middle East was near Japan
- I took two gap years and now I’m soooo old like I’m so much older and more mature than all my peers it’s like I’m surrounded by children all the time it’s so hard
- I look at people and imagine I’m making them explode with my mind
- I look at exploding people and imagine them in their underwear (I’m nervous)
- Gay
- I don’t believe in therapy
- Who’s asking?
- Everything changed for me after the incident
- Inside me is a pebble I shoved up my nose
- I still believe in the American dream
- I don’t wear shower shoes
- My favorite post-seminar treat is a cigarette
- I’m always playing smart
- I never play, I only am
- I’m always playing The Book of Mormon (the musical) in my head
- I have my mother’s eyes
- EIC of my high school’s feminist magazine
- Medically giant tonsils
- Product of colonialism
- New money
- Child of immigrants
- I sent my vape through the wash
- Eastern European
- I’m friends with an Orange Key Tour Guide
- I took a stand up comedy class in 10th grade
- Lost all my pens so I write in those little library golf pencils
- Associate Satire Editor Emeritus for The Daily Princetonian
- I emigrated
- I’m not so sure I can imagine Sisyphus happy
- Would do anything (anything) for a Delta skymile
- I’d rather be pitied than feared
- Cried to the Peter Griffin parody of Creep
- I am a champagne socialist
- I’m physically incapable of not having deeply intimate painfully romantic gentle sex
- Medically tight pussy
- French
- Feel uncomfortable when people talk to their pets like humans
- Thought class readings were mandatory until senior year of college
- Used to think everyone was Jewish
- Used to think sex was two people pressing their lower bodies together and then just leaving it like that until pregnant
- Continually searching for someone to grab my ass
- Still hold grudge against my high school boyfriend’s Russian dad
- Wear ripped underwear that’s just loose strings across my buttcheeks
- Preach love but adore gossip
- In an improv group
- Drinks coffee black
- Was told that I have the spine of a much older woman (and not in a sexy way)
- Trail off mid sentence
- Once milked 85 cows with my dad in one afternoon
- Was bullied by a skinny girl named Pailey
- Plagued by creative genius
- Have same nightmare from childhood where I’m being chased and my powers of flight are failing me
- When I get high I take notes of everything that occurs
- Was banned from watching iCarly as a kid because I was starting to model my behavior after Sam Puckett
- I think it’s hot when someone is in an a cappella group
- I have ADHD and am affected by the Adderall shortage
- I don’t have ADHD and am also affected
- A SPIA grad student gave me back problems
- Praise kink
- I do slam poetry
- Slam poetry makes me squeamish
- Born with a tail
- I am the twin that was eaten in the womb
- Chronic fear of falling into (and getting stuck in) wells
- The font on my phone is on the large setting
- I refuse to get corrective lenses for my bad vision because they aren’t my vibe
- I wear blue light glasses
- I have yet to wash my water bottle
- I use British English in writing but inconsistently
- I watch South Tower collision footage when I’m high
- I don’t smoke because I like to be in control of my body
- I’m more of an Operation Desert Storm guy myself
- Told my professor I miss him when asking for a letter of recommendation
- I read the daily Quora digest
- Got too high at the Triangle Show
- Was sober at the Triangle Show
- I get drunk on communion wine with my cousin after church
- I believe that a $7 latte will heal me
- I’m too soulful
- I don’t understand harmonizing
- I think I could have been a child star and dealt with the trauma in a way that didn’t lead to drug abuse and a public meltdown
- I used to think a Hegel was the exercise that keep your pussy right
- I have vivid sex flashbacks in my comp lit seminars