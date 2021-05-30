On behalf of the Princeton Asian American Students Association, we are beyond excited to introduce the Asian Pacific Islander Desi American (APIDA) Heritage Month Edition of the Nassau Weekly. We enthusiastically support the artistic excellence of our APIDA classmates and are excited to see what the future holds for them.

Our community has suffered immeasurable loss amidst the (continued) aftershocks of anti-Asian violence, as well as a mental health crisis unparalleled in any academic year. Yet, in the wake of this undeniably difficult semester, we continue to be amazed by the sheer resiliency within the Asian American community. Time and time again, our community has come together and supported one another in our darkest moments.

We believe that the voices of Asian, Asian American, Pacific Islander, and Desi Americans must be uplifted in all that we do, for our community is only made richer when we create space for the stories that are so often neglected. Albeit a semester marked by incredible grief, we would be remiss not to acknowledge the deeper humanity that bonds us all, the duality that allows us to both honor the lives lost in a year unlike any other, but also celebrate in the newfound strength of a community that has risen from the ashes.

To our fellow APIDA students: relish in this moment of powerful artistic self-expression. Perhaps the most radical act of self-love is allowing yourself to take up space. Not only must we exist, but we must stand up for ourselves and every other community that needs it. In what has been a landmark year for Asian Americans, may we find solace in the content gathered here in this special edition.

To the readers of Nassau Weekly: hear our stories. Listen to our voices. Perhaps this edition can provide fresh insights, but keep in mind that the Asian American narrative is much more nuanced than these few stories.

As we illuminate APIDA creators in this month of May, remember that we should continue to uplift these same perspectives in all that we do, whilst standing with fellow communities of color. Our hope is that this edition—but also, Princeton and our campus community—can be a safe place for Asian Americans, no matter where they may be.

In solidarity,

Jennifer Lee ‘23 and Kesavan Srivilliputhur ’23

Co-Presidents of the Asian American Students Association

