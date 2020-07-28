うちの中
ねむけがこない
ちょっとやだ
Half-closed eyes
Count heartbeats between flashes
See how far the storm is
When the room lights up
White
Momentary
Unforgiving
It’s common in the evenings
Like afternoon sun showers
On the drive home
The sky turns dark, pitch
You can only see the clouds
When electricity crawls across them
They glow in eerie light
Or crack in spiderwebs
Lightning never strikes the same place twice
But I keep moving—forward, back,
I am the rod misguiding
Its route, re-aiming,
It keeps striking
My heart, my skin
Is red, burned, peeling
There’s no aloe or cream
To soothe it, lull it, coax it into s l e e p,
It’s life, this lightning, straight from sky to me.
くらいとき
目をしめないで
光ある
今かくれてる
I lived in strike zones
Home in buzzing light shows
Raised in lightning’s model
Silence, Emptiness is disquieting
When your classroom was
The lightning capital of the world
We grew up never fearing storms
Because the air was always buzzing
Lightning claps when the tension is
High, we clap when the show begins
We know where the trouble is,
How to stare into its eyes
Come brilliantly
Come boldly
Come breaking false peace
Don’t let them forget
A force of nature
いなびかり
くらいところで
光なる