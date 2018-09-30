For one last time during my two-month stay in Spain, I arrived at the Estepona bus

station and sat on the metal bench outside with holes that always leave a circle mark on

the back of my thighs. As I waited for the bus that would take me to La Línea station, I

snapped a photo of the Avanza sign, just like all the other times. But unlike those times,

my final destination was not in Spain.

Although a step away from Spain, Gibraltar is part of the UK and Gibraltarians take

great pride in being British, or so I had heard before heading there. The Olive Press, the

newspaper I wrote for this summer, asked me and another intern to head to the Rock for

a day to do vox pops (short interviews with the public) on what the National Gibraltar

Day means to people. During our five hours in Gibraltar, I got to understand the pride of

Gibraltarians and their love for red, white and blue of the Union Jack, as well as the

oddity of the place.

As the bus approached La Línea, the Rock came into view and I felt a sense of

uncanniness creep upon me. It may have been the strange contrast between the blue

waters of the Mediterranean and the rocky mountains that shot up from the calm

plateaus. Or perhaps it was the sight of tourists crowded around the countless “Official

Tour” stands. It even could have been the realization that I was in La Línea, which is not

only the Spanish neighbor of Gibraltar but also the #1 drug trafficking site in Europe.

Something felt odd–like I was in a dream.

Getting into Gibraltar, crossing a border into a different nation, was easy. It took two

brief glances at my half-open passport from a distracted, sweating officer–no

immigration lines or irritating bureaucracy. Well, that was a first. Another surprise

came after I crossed the border. A walk across an airport runaway without any

barricades awaited me. Planes landed and departed above my head as I slowly made my

way toward the promised land. I had been on airport runways numerous times but

always 10 feet up in an airplane seat, never actually stepping on the ground.

Everything about Gibraltar felt like a simulation or a movie set. Starting with the

"Welcome to Gibraltar" sign and the iconic red telephone booth, a classic photo op,

everything, or at least everything in sight, felt polished. After snapping the telephone

booth photo, Diana and I headed off to Gibraltar, finally, to do our assigned job as

commissioned journalists.It was a rather simple task that required constant, aggressive smiling: interview 10

Gibraltarians on how they celebrate their National Gibraltar Day and get their name,

age, birthplace and a headshot.

The first person we approached didn't speak English. As I started my fresh, energized

spiel about my assigned task at Gibraltar, she just stared at me blankly. Only after a few

seconds of one-sided conversation did I have the courage to ask if she understood me

and whether she had the courage to speak up. She did not.

The second was "a private person" as she described herself. She wore a wide brim hat

with a bright blue ribbon that covered the top half of her face almost perfectly. The sixth

was a police officer unable to give any personal details. Amongst numerous

Gibraltarians we approached, there was also a woman having a bad hair day, hence no

photos, and tourists who looked overly comfortable in this foreign place. But there were

also 10 others who gladly answered our questions and even continued on to give small

bits about their childhood and the history of Gibraltar.

“I was only 13 when they closed the frontier,” said Patricia Gerada, a 63-year-old native

of Gibraltar. “The National Day brings back nice memories; the whole of Gibraltar was

done in blue, red and white, and we painted all the steps. Now, everyone comes out to

the streets and let go of thousands of balloons down at the Casemate Squares.”

After the 10th headshot was taken, we explored Gibraltar- its narrow cobblestone

streets, colorful buildings, the famous Rock, and even the postcards featuring the

wedding photo of John Lennon and Yoko Ono from 1969. In this mysterious and eclectic

place, anyone can get married with only one day’s notice.

Gibraltar is a British Overseas Territory, but has its own autonomous political system

that functions independently within the nation. Although the United Kingdom governs

its defense and foreign affairs, Gibraltarians make it clear that they are Gibraltarians,

not just British.

“On Gibraltar National Day, we celebrate our independence,” said William Vass who has

lived in Gibraltar for more than seven decades. “We are not independent from England,

but the day reminds us of our roots. We are Gibraltarians. We were born here. It’s a way

to make ourselves strong.”

As the sun slowly descended, we walked along the airport back across the border into

Spain once again. Going out was even easier than coming in. After the automatic

passport control lit up red and ordered me to go see a nonexistent immigration officer, I

just walked through the open gates on the side back into Spain.

Not once did I have to show my passport, which was open and ready in my hand.

After one short hour, I was back at the bus station where I had sat around that morning,

taking photos and waiting for my bus to come. Just like that, my excursion into the

British bit of the Iberian Peninsula was over and I was back where I had started.

Without even a stamp on my passport. It might as well have been a dream- a very

surreal one. (Only if I didn’t have the photos to prove that I was there!)

Related